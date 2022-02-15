Prime

Enhanced partnership is key


By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Peace and security will also be key priorities for our strengthened partnership.

On February 17 and 18, the Heads of State or Government of the African Union and the European Union will meet for a summit in Brussels, Belgium. The last AU-EU summit took place over four years ago, in November 2017, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.