Enhancing land administration and accessibility

The Uganda National Land Information System (UgNLIS) web portal, developed and maintained by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development is now fully operational, marking a significant milestone in the modernization of land administration in Uganda. The portal is designed to improve accessibility, transparency and efficiency in managing land information, underscoring the government's ongoing efforts to enhance land service delivery.

The UgNLIS portal is accessible to all users, offering comprehensive information on land transactions carried out at the Ministry Zonal Offices (MZOs). Users can find details on the location and contact information of MZOs, along with other general information about UgNLIS. The process of searching for land information begins with a simple registration on the portal's homepage, where users provide their name, contact details and other relevant identification.

A key feature of the UgNLIS portal is its search functionality, which allows users to access detailed information about land titles and parcels within the UgNLIS database. To perform a search, users must first credit their account with the required fees, which can be paid conveniently through mobile money, credit cards, or bank transfers to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).For a title search, users need to input specific details such as the volume and folio numbers for Freeholds and leasehold titles or the county, block, and plot numbers for Mailo titles.

This detailed information ensures that search results are accurate and relevant. For a parcel search, users provide plot details, including the county or municipality, town council, block, or road and plot number, enabling the system to pinpoint the exact parcel being searched for. In addition to title and parcel searches, the portal allows users to check the status of their land transactions. By entering the transaction number provided in the receipt after submitting documents to the MZO, users can track the progress of their transactions. Other benefits of the UgNLIS include, enhancing transparency and efficiency in land conveyance. By providing instant access to land information, the portal eliminates the need for physical visits to land offices, saving time and reducing the potential for errors or miscommunication.

Users can verify land details, monitor the progress of their land transactions, and even request rectifications directly through the portal, making it an invaluable tool for anyone involved in land-related matters. Another significant advantage of the UgNLIS portal is its integration with other government systems, such as the Uganda Revenue Authority and the National Identification and Registration Authority.

This integration streamlines the entire process, reducing bureaucratic delays and making land-related activities easier to conduct. Additionally, the portal's security features, including two-factor authentication (2FA), provide an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access, ensuring that all transactions are secure and reliable. If users encounter any issues while using the UgNLIS portal or mobile application, a dedicated support system to assist them is in place.

The launch of the UgNLIS web portal and mobile application marked a significant advancement in Uganda's land administration system. By making land information accessible, the portal enhances transparency, reduces the risk of fraud, and simplifies the management of land affairs for citizens. Whether conducting a title search, tracking a land transaction, or verifying land details, the UgNLIS portal is now the central resource for all registered land-related information.