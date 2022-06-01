Enhancing nurse-patient communication is vital

For years, many patients in Uganda have expressed their dissatisfaction about the attention nurses give them at the respective health care centres.

Effective nurse-patient communication is the biggest challenge for nurses and requires much more than experience and skills.

A 2021 study by Home Nurse-Uganda, one of the leading organisations providing nursing services in the country, found out that 80 percent of the patients in public health care centres and 65 percent in private health care centres were not satisfied by the approach used by nurses when communicating to them.

Four main themes relating to aspects of nurses communication emerged and these include lack of patient-centered communication, attention, empathy and friendliness.

A case in point here is a patient identified as Esther, who was admitted in one of the health centers in Kampala on August 23, 2021. Esther pointed out that,”… especially after nine in the morning the nurses come rushing to the beds. Every few minutes they would come in – the only time they would sit down was when they were taking your blood pressure…they’d sit there for a few minutes and then move on to the next patient.”

She argues that the majority of the nurses were more task-centered as opposed to being patient-centered. This was one among the many who had related comments and experiences.

Oasis Senior Advisors, a team of healthcare professionals in the United States of America, advise by deliberating on three major principles which in Uganda can employ to improve communication skills with patients.

The team believes that effective communication is one of the foundations of good nursing care. The honest forms of nurse-patient communication include verbal and non-verbal communication (e.g, body language, facial expression, gestures, and distance between you and your patients).

They further consider the fact that effective nurse-patient communication can improve quality of care, clinical outcomes, and a nurse-patient relationship that enhances patient satisfaction.

The team advocates for principles such as putting patients first. This, they say, takes a shift of mind. Nurses can start a conversation with the patients by taking the time to introduce themselves and telling them how they are going to take care of them.

Also nurses can smile and use a calm and welcoming voice. Provide comfort when needed and always show respect to their patients. Understanding who the patients are as individuals will help the nurse connect with them.

The team also suggests active listening which involves paying attention to what the patients say and allowing them to finish without judgment and interruption. Paraphrasing or echoing back to them what they have just said, and maintaining eye contact are also key elements of active listening. Lastly, pay attention to their non-verbal clues, such as facial expression, gestures, and eye contact.

Additionally, to achieve effective nurse-patient communication, nurses need to have a sincere intention to understand what concerns their patients and show them their kindness and courtesy.

They need to acknowledge the patients’ attitudes and tune into their feelings. Nurses should always ask patients open-ended questions, speak slowly, and use simpler, non-medical language.

If the patient has difficulty understanding the information, the nurse needs to clarify or modify the information or instructions until the patient gets it.

The oasis team further advises that nursing is built upon a foundation of strong interpersonal relationships. Other strategies for effective nurse- patient communication include sitting and not standing while communicating, educating patients, making purposeful rounds with intention.

In this new era of value-based healthcare, the need for accountability in patient safety and quality improvement is paramount. Nurses are fundamental drivers of healthcare value due to their role as the key contact for patients.