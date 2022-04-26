Ensure that people with disabilities can access service with dignity













Human rights

Uganda’s National Social Security Fund commenced payment of eligible members for the midterm access to their contributions on March 17, 2022, in response to the new pension law.

However, the deaf community have faced many barriers that are cruel, and degrading when they try to access their benefits. While discussing with a deaf senior colleague about these midterm benefits, he shared a lot of inhuman treatment he has been subjected to.

This senior colleague was born deaf and mute, is highly educated to the level of a PhD, he has been a lecturer in one of the public universities for more than 20 years. He made sure that he had all the requirements needed for the application like any other qualified person but when he got to the office, he was subjected to different degrading excuses.

For example, he was asked to speak, that “he was pretending to be deaf and mute”, the officials asked him to go to his employer and his association for letters to prove that he was deaf, then they told him to go back and bring his interpreter in terms of communication since NSSF offices don’t have any interpreter which he did, but when he came back with the interpreter, they told him to go for medical examination to further proof that he was indeed deaf and mute (and pay his bill).

So he got tired, frustrated, annoyed and left. As a researcher, I thought of those deaf men and women who have been saving their small benefits for a while but are facing the same barriers.

The Government of Uganda is a state party to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities which is the major international human rights instrument promoting, protecting and ensuring the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms of persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

Article 21(1) & (2), of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda provides that all persons are equal before and under the law in all spheres of political, economic, social and cultural life and in every other respect and shall enjoy equal protection of the law. It further indicates that a person shall not be discriminated against on the ground of sex, colour, ethnic, tribe, birth, disability etc.

More still, Article 24, provides that no person shall be subjected to any form of torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

In addition, Article 35(1) & (2), provides that persons with disabilities have a right to respect and human dignity, and the state and society shall take appropriate measures to ensure that they realize their full mental and physical potential. It further shows that parliament shall enact laws appropriate for the protection of persons with disabilities.

Why advertise and call people to access their benefits, while some members of deaf community’s accessibility is restricted, in addition to degrading and inhuman treatment. Such actions should stop. The government and all stakeholders in Uganda should condemn such discriminatory acts. Therefore, accepting their diversity and tackling their needs as a usual part of everyday living would improve life situations for these communities.

As a researcher, I call upon the government, responsible ministries, NGOs and civil society organisations to pass policies and laws that enhance persons with disabilities’ rights and freedoms. Actions of discrimination, cruel, degrading and inhuman treatment should be highly condemned. Lack of access to information that is beneficial to the general public is often hidden from them such as benefits and support from government to deaf people hardly get to their notice, making it impossible for them to access. Therefore, there is an urgent need for sign language interpreters in the public and private sector for better service delivery among the deaf community.

Hopefully, this article will enable the government and policymakers at all levels to recognize the particular difficulties of the deaf, besides communication to make improvement in every sector (public & private). To the NSSF officers, “The deaf community is unhappy and demoralized by the cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment some of them have been subjected to”.

Esther Munira Gimono. PhD fellow/ researcher, makerere university. [email protected]