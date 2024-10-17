Ensure the right to food for all

Yesterday, October 16, we joined the Government of Uganda and the global community to commemorate World Food Day under the theme: “Right to foods for a better life and a better future.” This year’s theme reminds us of the universal right to adequate food, while highlighting the importance of diverse, nutritious, and sustainable diets for all.

Uganda is blessed with a natural resource base that has sustained the livelihoods of millions for generations. Yet, in a world where farmers produce enough to feed the global population, hunger persists.

Conflicts, weather shocks, and economic challenges have left 783 million people hungry, with many of them being agricultural households. Uganda is no exception to these challenges, particularly for smallholder farmers, who often bear the brunt of climate-related disasters and market instability. As in many African countries, food insecurity remains a significant challenge in parts of Uganda.

The 2023 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report estimates that 1.73 million Ugandans are facing acute food insecurity. About 29 percent of the population cannot afford a healthy diet, contributing to a rising burden of malnutrition that includes undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and obesity (FAO, 2023).Securing food for all Ugandans is not just about growing more crops or raising more livestock. Our entire agrifood system—from the way we farm, fish, and process food to how it is transported and consumed—is under strain.

Climate change, poor land management, and unsustainable farming practices are not only depleting natural resources but also contributing to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. By rethinking and transforming these systems to be more efficient and environmentally friendly, we can ensure they provide food security while also protecting the environment and building resilience for future generations. We must transform our agrifood systems. They need to be more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable. This is essential to ensuring that food is abundant, affordable, and nutritious for all, and to fulfilling the fundamental right to food.

Global collaboration is key to achieving this transformation. We need collective action from all sectors—the private sector, academia, civil society, and individuals. And we must not forget the youth, who will inherit the future and have the power to shape it. Engaging young people is critical, as they will lead the transformation of Uganda’s agrifood systems through innovation and new technologies.

Science and innovation, including IT, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and digital agriculture, will play a decisive role in this effort. These technologies can improve agricultural productivity, reduce food waste, and promote sustainable practices that protect biodiversity. At the same time, farmers must be empowered to make a difference. They are the backbone of food production and can help drive positive change by practising sustainable agriculture that enhances biodiversity and responsibly manages natural resources.

Similarly, businesses can contribute by making nutritious and diverse foods more affordable and accessible to all. Academia and civil society also have critical roles to play. They can hold governments accountable, collect data to identify areas for improvement and implement scientific and technological solutions. By measuring progress and keeping all stakeholders on track, they ensure that agrifood systems transformation is driven by evidence and focused on delivering results.

Finally, we as consumers must recognise our power to drive change. By practising healthy lifestyles, reducing food waste, and promoting food diversity, we can reduce our environmental "food print" and influence the decisions that shape the future of our food systems. Our actions, whether small or large, will determine the success of this transformation.

As FAO Uganda, we remain committed to working with all stakeholders—government, private sector, academia, civil society, and individuals—to build a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive agrifood system.