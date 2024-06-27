Ensure violence-free education for every child

On June 16, Uganda joined the rest of Africa to commemorate the Day of the African Child (DAC) under the theme ‘Education for All Children in Africa: The time is now.’ Each year, the African Union develops a theme for this day based on what they deem priority for children in Africa and urge collective effort from state actors to address the highlighted need.

Ensuring education for all children depicts a situation where every child regardless of their sex, race, gender and different abilities is given an opportunity to access basic quality education.

The Uwezo National Learning assessment of 2021 identifies financial constraints associated with schools charging high fees, violence, long distances to and from the schools, shortage of classrooms, low numbers of teachers and health difficulties, especially for children living with disabilities, as some of the barriers to children’s access to education.

As we work towards removing such barriers, we must look beyond accessible physical school infrastructure and pay attention to the psychological/nurturing school environment, that is free from violence. Such an environment supports learners to develop both cognitive and life skills such as conflict resolution, public speaking, creativity, and decision-making which are critical for their success at school and navigating this evolving world.

School is considered the safest environment for children to learn and live. However, evidence shows that children experience a lot of violence at school such as corporal punishment, bullying, verbal abuse, sexual abuse and exploitation, and harassment, among others.

As we garner attention to eliminate all barriers that prevent all children from accessing quality education in Uganda, it is imperative that we create learning environments free from violence.

First, schools should recognise that violence against children is a serious social problem rooted in deeply held beliefs. Understanding these societal attitudes empowers teachers and other school administrators to implement interventions driven by understanding rather than relying solely on punitive measures.

Second, schools need to embrace the Ministry of Education and Sports’ guidelines on alternatives to corporal punishment to help children learn without fear. Positive discipline as an approach helps teach children life skills, enables one to correct children using fair and non-violent responses, and creates an environment where children can learn values and standards modelled for them. Since children spend more time at school primarily under the care of their teachers, it, therefore, follows that teachers need to be role models of good behaviour and teach children values of respect, care, and love for one another.

Third, the ministry should ensure the implementation of the violence against children prevention strategy in all learning institutions countrywide. This can be through tightening the monitoring and feedback system at both local government and school level to ensure that the developed policies, guidelines, ban on corporal punishment, teachers’ code of conduct, and other circulars serve the purpose.

Fourth, schools should create and nurture a culture of non-violence by engaging all stakeholders including parents, teachers, and children in development of policies and sharing the school’s vision. With all stakeholders involved, it becomes easier to prevent all forms of violence in the school and hold each other accountable to this goal.

Lastly, schools must streamline and strengthen reporting mechanisms for students affected by violence and encourage them to report once they experience any form of violence.