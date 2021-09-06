Enterprises deserve a fair,  just tax system 

By Guest Writer More by this Author

In 2020, Century Bottling Company Ltd (CBC) was assessed tax liability of Shs58,141,883, by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

The law required CBC to pay 30 percent of this amount, pending the final resolution of its objection at the Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT).

CBC requested URA to pay this in installments on the basis that its sales had dropped by 55 percent due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but URA refused. This refusal is a perfect example of unfairness.

I appreciate the fact that it is difficult to define fair taxation in a way that satisfies all interested parties. More so, tax is typically implemented through coercion. However, taxation should not be imposed or implemented irrationally.

These unprecedented times call for flexibility in tax administration, and if possible, the creation of a mechanism to establish taxpayers’ personal facts and circumstances that might affect their underlying liabilities and ability to pay.

In 2017, Uganda woke up to the closure of Good African Coffee/Café and there was a public debate as to whether there couldn’t have been some compromises reached at if that is what it took to resuscitate the enterprise. I know this widens the debate on issues of criteria but if there is a will, a formula can be put in place.

Advertisement

This is not to understate the role of tax income in financing state spending on basic social services, (and this requires the collection of sufficient tax revenue) but to interrogate the imperativeness of the urgent need by the government to levy and collect taxes while concurrently minimising negative effects on enterprises.

Already, URA is armed with legislative ammunition for how to handle those who evade tax. This, therefore, could be the right time for it to engage various stakeholders to formulate a tax payers’ bill of rights, as a reference point for taxpayers’ in managing their interactions with URA as well as provide the tax body with the necessary benchmark for its client service standards.

While I appreciate the tension between formulating an efficient tax system and gaining acceptance by all sectors, the engagement of stakeholders and communicating the rationale behind the taxes to citizens in a clear manner is paramount.

The tax system must also be designed to be easily understood. Tax by its nature is complex and this is further complicated by many tax laws which are also amended every year.

Just as there is a need to contain the volume of tax laws, so should URA ensure that by 1st July of each year, an updated booklet of tax laws for that year is readily available on their website to further moderate complexity.

While the government needs to aggressively pursue higher tax revenues, this is also the time for it to bolster fiscal policies that can help Ugandan enterprises to get past the Covid-19 crisis.

This can be done synchronously with ensuring that everyone bears their fair share of the tax and pays the correct amount, and also that the burden of tax does not fall unfairly on taxpayers who play by the rules and pay their fair share.

Allan Atwiine is a lawyer.

[email protected]



