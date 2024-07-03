Entertainment industry can unlock Uganda’s potential for economic growth, tourism

As Uganda looks to the future, one sector stands out as a beacon of hope for economic growth, cultural diplomacy, tourism and national pride - the entertainment industry.

Uganda has potential to leverage its vibrant entertainment scene to become a major player in the global market, creating jobs, driving tourism, and showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Currently, Uganda’s entertainment industry is largely informal, with many talented artists, businesses, and creatives operating without adequate support or infrastructure.

However, with the right investments and policies in place, the industry can be transformed into a thriving hub of activity, generating revenue and opportunities for the government as well as thousands of Ugandans.

Entertainment media reaches and influences billions each day to relieve stress. Films, dramas, and music are a source of entertainment. These forms of art transcend race, creed, religion and nationality. They are a major part of every culture in the world and for many people, a major part of their everyday lives.

Over the course of history, performing arts have been integrated into all sects of life. From their roots in cultural events, religious and ceremonial rites, to their use to symbolize nationalism at public functions and sporting events, to their use in popular culture to assimilate like-minded individuals into a collective traveling fanbase, performing arts have evolved with humans. But have we critically thought about the potential impact this growing industry can have on our economy?

One area of focus is music. Ugandan music has already gained international recognition, with some of our local artistes enjoying success across Africa and beyond. By investing in music production, marketing, and distribution, Uganda can position itself as a hub for East African music, attracting global talent and investment.

Film and television production offer another avenue for growth. Uganda has a rich cultural heritage, with stories and legends waiting to be brought to life on the big and small screens. By supporting local filmmakers and producers, Uganda can create a thriving film industry, showcasing its culture and history to the global audience.

Tourism is another area where the entertainment industry can have a major impact. By developing entertainment venues, festivals, and events, Uganda can attract visitors from across the region and beyond, generating revenue and creating jobs in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Consider the gains Uganda has harnessed from the annual Nyege Nyege festival, which has been named Uganda’s biggest tourism event by the Uganda Tourism Board.

The 2020 report also indicates that between 2015 and 2018, industry-connected employment rose by more than 350,000 jobs. In 2018, there were more than 236,000 music related establishments across the United States.

The government through Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), local governments and the private sector, must work together to create an enabling environment for the entertainment industry to thrive. This includes investing in infrastructure, such as studios, venues, and equipment, as well as formulating and implementing policies and laws that protect the rights of businesses, artistes and creatives, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their work through strengthening intellectual property laws and establishing a robust system for royalties and licensing.

I am particularly enthusiastic about creating and gazetting entertainment districts within our major urban centres. These are designated areas within an urban centre that allow for certain entertainment-related activities (that would otherwise be restricted) to take place only within the gazetted area. The concept of entertainment districts is consistent with the need for organised physical and commercial planning of any modern and progressive city.

With Uganda’s young population, the entertainment industry has the potential to be a major driver of economic growth as it triggers a chain of activities including demand for tourism, accommodation facilities, food items, transportation services, health services and local labour.

Deliberate investment in the entertainment industry and creating an enabling environment for related businesses and actors can enable Uganda to take its rightful place on the global stage.