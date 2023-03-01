Environmental insights we should consider

The the wetlands and forest cover continues to shrink, while the mineral extraction areas are not well gazette to prevent contamination when the rains pour. Factories also proceed to chaff out contaminated unfiltered smoke as well as pour toxic wastes in the wetlands and water sources.

It is no longer about conservation, population growth and the quest for livelihoods cannot permit that. Therefore through its regulatory structures government needs to awaken to environmental preservation by enforcing laws but bearing in mind the human need that needs to be met.

Lubigi is one of the most obvious cases of wetland encroachment right in Kampala not so far from the arm of enforcement yet its stretch across the northern bypass through Nateete to Mutundwe demonstrating massive slum growth and business centres. The trenches left in between remain unkempt and thrown to a disarray of sewage plus waste.

The River Mayanja greater wetland crossing through Wakiso and Mpigi is almost no more as eucalyptus plants take over, churches, mosques and ornamental/eucalyptus seedling growers are now residents. Luweero barely has swamps left yet it’s at the core of water scarcity. Rakai has the same reality and Mukono is no exception. In 2022 Cause Effect Initiative an advocacy faith-based front, mobilised water and environment sector actors such as Aidenvironment, Water for People, NETWAS Uganda, Wetland International and the Uganda Water and Sanitation Network in a webinar dialogue with the National Environmental Management Authority and the National Forest Authority. One of the key findings was the need for environmental preservation and the call for integrated water resource management, where people would co-exist harmoniously with the environment.

This would be done by planting a tree for every tree that was cut. That way the charcoal and timber cycle would continue without harming the environment. Homesteads could be under law required to have some trees planted, even schools and business centres.

For wetlands and lakes preservation; eco-friendly enterprises such as fishing, seedling growing (avoiding harmful tree varieties), tree growing for beekeeping or fruit harvesting would be ideal. And if people choose to settle on the wetlands, a more appropriate mechanism which would allow for water to continue in its natural collection and flow cycle while at the same time humans had space to live.

In the Netherlands a model called “room for the river” is utilised which is said to combine innovative architecture, urbanisation and landscape solutions where humans build with nature in mind and live with water.

Meanwhile in Uganda humans, fill up the wetlands and most times without consideration of the water natural flow cycle. This creates climatic harm but also human harm, when floods return to fill the collection spots and find ill constructed designs; that are made out of human greed to possess everything and leave nothing to nature.