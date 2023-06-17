Envy is ruining Uganda’s politics

During the week, our true nature as Ugandans reared its ugly head. It was reported by The Nile Post that Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa spoke at the home of the late comedian-politician Kato Lubwama. And he had a lot to say, too.

“I got to know the loyalty in Opposition is measured by how poor you are when you are struggling, you are impecunious, they will say you are a staunch Opposition, the moment you exhibit any signs of wealth or some money, they immediately start labelling you a mole or a spy of [President] Museveni,” he reportedly said.

Of course, such labelling is not peculiar to Opposition politics. It is everywhere and it is known as a dirty four-letter word: envy.

Elizabethan (English) playwright and poet William Shakespeare described envy as the green sickness. A sickness, one might add, that is incurably human.

Appropriately, envy is green because it is often associated with the love of money. A medium of exchange largely preferred in its dollar-green form.

This is particularly so in Ugandan politics where money articulates sectional interests, cements social disparities and largely disincentivises change. Beyond money, envy also issues from vanity.

Victorian-era Irish poet, playwright and writer Oscar Wilde once shared a parable about how Lucifer was crossing the Libyan Desert.

As he moved across the sands of time, so to speak, Lucifer came upon a spot where a small number of demons were tormenting a priest.

The priest, a very holy man, easily shook off the demons’ evil torments.

Beneath a fiery pair of horns, Lucifer watched as his lieutenants failed to sway the priest. He then stepped forward to give them, the demons, a lesson.

“What you do is too crude,” he said. “Permit me for one moment.”

He then whispered to the holy man, “Your brother has just been made Bishop of Alexandria.”

Suddenly, a look of malignant envy clouded the once-serene face of the priest. Then the devil turned to the demons and said, “That is the sort of thing which I should recommend.”

Not helping each other to get ahead, a crab mentality takes hold. Through this mentality, we are ready to pull each other down to ensure that none of us does anything extraordinary.

‘If I can’t get it; neither can you’, we tell each other at a subconscious level.

However, this only means that all of us will fall behind since none of us is getting ahead.

This is why Wilde was right when he said: “We are each our own devil and we make this world our hell.”

As we keep each other down, we delude ourselves that we serve a higher purpose.

This is why persons such as Tayebwa, after striking gold by joining government, fail to appreciate that what they fought for while in the Opposition is still in need of their fight.

Again, whether in government or the Opposition, we fail to do what’s right by Uganda through, for example, ensuring that environmental transitions drive the country’s inclusive and sustainable development.

As envy clouds our purpose, we also fail to fight for policies which actualise the value of the country’s wealth by economically empowering Ugandans.

By this token, again, we keep each other down instead of building up institutional capacities addressing gaps in governance that have prevented cross-generational synergies from ensuring that Uganda’s past serves her future.

Indeed, envy is one of our nation’s biggest political stumbling blocks. Not just in the opposition, but everywhere.

And if we do not change this envy to the solidarity enjoyed in more prosperous countries, Uganda is going nowhere.