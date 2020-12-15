Erosion of our cultures by leaders responsible for evil of corruption

By Peter Mulira More by this Author

Silicon Valley is located south of San Francisco Bay Area in the state of California in the United States.

It hosts the headquarters of such mega companies as Google, Apple and Facebook, which have become household in African villages where Internet has penetrated.

Since 1971, Silicon Valley has also become famous as the site of technology focused software companies manufacturing computer chips. Most of these companies are owned by highly educated Chinese immigrants many of whom came from Malaysia where they were not accepted as indigenous Malays.

In nearby Los Angeles, South Koreans immigrants have registered extraordinary success in business as shopkeepers, launderette marts and as owners of restaurants. It is estimated that 70 per cent of these South Koreans are university graduates who could not find jobs suitable for their qualifications.

Until the Meiji revolution of 1868, Japan was a backward society leading Karl Marx to describe it as “a backward feudal society which is a truer picture of our (European) middle ages than all our history books.”

Faced with the challenges of this backwardness, the Meiji revolution launched a modernisation drive. Students were sent to all centres of Western technology while at the same time serious attention was paid to development of education to create local elites at home.

Within five years of its founding, Tokyo Institute of Technology, had become the largest technological university in the world. In later years, South Korea emulated Japan’s example and sent hundreds of its students to European and American Universities to study science and engineering subjects to the extent that at one time, the country had more engineering students studying in Europe than the total number of British, French, and Germany students put together.

The above cases reveal aspects of culture common to the three Far Eastern countries. These aspects are respect or love for education and secondly a similar work ethic based on customs, habits and morals of the three societies born out of confucianism and Budhism as engines of economic development.

One of the founders of modern economics, Adam Smith, is reported to have understood that economic life is deeply embedded in social life, and it cannot be understood apart from the customs, morals, and habits of the society in which it occurs. In short it cannot be divorced from culture.

There is plenty of evidence to support the view that the path to success of the most developed countries was through prevalence of trust or social capital of their societies.

This social capital can be embedded in the family or nation and is transmitted through cultural mechanisms like religion, tradition or historic habits.

Social capital is not based on contract and legal regulation but on prior moral consensus of a group which leads to mutual trust and honesty. The Chinese culture in which the Confucian ethic teaches that the family is the centre of society to which all social relationships are subordinated is instructive. An anthropologist who studied a certain Chines village wrote:

“A man not thoroughly embedded in a network of kinship cannot be completely trusted… Wealth cannot make up for this deficiency any more it can make up for loss of arms and legs. Money has no past, no future and no obligations. Relatives do.”

So many evils we see in our societies today like corruption and theft of public funds spring from the erosion of our cultures by leaders who confuse culture with federalism.

Until we extricate ourselves from debilitating prejudices transformation of our societies, it will remain a far-cry. We should follow the economic model of the Far Eastern countries which embraced their cultures in their development strategies.

Mr Mulira is a lawyer.

