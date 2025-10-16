ESG is Uganda’s blueprint for climate resilience and growth

In the streets of Kampala and across the green hills of the Pearl of Africa, the idea of what defines business success is changing. For years, success was measured only by profits. Today, a more holistic view of business success is emerging, one that prioritises Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance.

This is not a passing trend; it is a vital blueprint for Uganda’s growth and resilience in the face of climate change. The World Bank’s recent Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) is a wake-up call: Uganda ranks as the 14th most vulnerable country to climate change in the world.

This is not a distant threat; it is happening now. Think of the small-scale farmer whose crops fail from drought, or the manufacturer whose supply chains are cut off by floods. Without serious action, the World Bank warns, climate change could shrink Uganda’s GDP by up to 3.1 percent by 2050 and push an additional 613,000 people into poverty. The report also reveals that 80 percent of the poorest families lose income due to climate shocks like floods and droughts. Damage to roads alone could cost $26 million annually. These figures show that protecting our environment and supporting communities are no longer optional; they are essential business priorities for survival and stability.

ESG offers a clear framework for building a more resilient future. It promotes responsibility in three key areas: Environmental: This focuses on how businesses impact the planet. In Uganda, that means adopting climate-smart agriculture, using drought-resistant seeds and better water management systems. It involves investing in renewable energy, such as solar panels for shops and factories, to ensure reliable power. It also includes supporting clean transportation like electric boda bodas, which reduces pollution. Social: This concerns how a business treats people, employees, customers, and communities.

Companies with strong social values pay fair wages, ensure safe working conditions, and invest locally, for example by supporting schools or health clinics. When people are treated well, businesses benefit from a more reliable workforce and customer base. Governance: Good governance means transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership. Companies that practice these values build trust with investors, partners, and customers. This trust creates stability and attracts investment, essential during uncertain times. Uganda’s financial sector is beginning to align with this shift.

The Bank of Uganda is promoting sustainable finance, signalling that ESG is now integral to risk management. Commercial banks are following suit. Some are offering “green financing” products and investments that support environmentally responsible businesses. This proves that sustainability is not only good for the planet but also a sound financial strategy. For Uganda’s policymakers, financiers, and corporate leaders, the choice is clear. ESG is the most practical and forward-looking strategy for long-term prosperity. It guides businesses to operate responsibly while strengthening the country’s economic foundation.

By embedding ESG principles across sectors, Uganda can protect its natural resources, create inclusive economic opportunities, and reduce poverty. In a world where climate change threatens progress, ESG is more than a framework; it’s a path to a stable, equitable, and climate-resilient future. By investing in people, protecting the environment, and upholding good governance, Uganda can transform today’s challenges into opportunities and move closer to its vision of becoming an upper-middle-income country.

Mr Morris Asiku, MBA-strategy and Communications student at Makerere University Business School



