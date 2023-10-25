Ethical governance is a way of life

In a significant milestone, the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), the commercial arm of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MoDVA) and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, is celebrating a clean record following the Inspectorate of Government’s recent reports presented to Parliament of Uganda. The Inspectorate of Government found no complaints lodged against NEC for the year 2022, reflecting the Corporation’s commitment to transparency, integrity, and ethical governance.

NEC’s vision is to be a sustainable commercial arm contributing to progressive social, and economic transformation, and development for the Defence Forces, Veterans, and the Civil Society. The mission revolves around producing and providing goods and services for the benefit of the Defence Forces, Veterans, and the general public which mission must be carried out each day in an accountable and ethical conduct.

The Inspectorate of Government’s reports, released in January-June 2022 and July –December 2022 respectively, highlighted NEC as a beacon of integrity in the public sector. The clean slate speaks volumes about the corporation’s unwavering dedication, integrity, transparency, and accountability.

The Inspectorate of Government is a constitutional Anti-Corruption Institution mandated to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption, and abuse of office and authority, enforce the leadership Code of Conduct, perform the Ombudsman function in Uganda, and undertake public programmes on corruption.

In all the two BI-Annual Performance Reports to the Parliament of January-June and July-December, 2022 respectively, all reported cases, sanctioned and investigated on corruption, Ombudsman cases, and Leadership Code, NEC remained clean.

As NEC basks in the glow of a clean record, the corporation remains resolute in its commitment to transparency and accountability. Plans are underway to further enhance governance practices, ensuring that NEC continues to be a paragon of excellence in the public sector.

Beyond the Inspectorate of Government’s review, NEC celebrates a year of significant achievements: the commissioning of the oil waste management facility by President Yoweri K.Museveni, the commissioning of NEC Uzima Natural Mineral Water Factory

in Kakiri by the President, the commissioning of the first overhauled MI-24 Helicopter, the first of its kind south of the Sahara at PRO-HELI International Services in Nakasongola, the construction of Kiira Electric Vehicle Plant in Jinja, the construction of the Free Zones Facilities at Entebbe International Airport, the construction of Uganda Security Printing Factory in Entebbe, upgrade of the access road to Entebbe Children’s Surgical Hospital to paved bitumen standard, rehabilitation of Mpoma Earth Satellite Station in Mukono etc.

Looking ahead, NEC sees the Inspectorate of Government’s report as not just a culmination of past efforts but a stepping stone for future excellence. The Corporation pledges to build on this success, continuously improving its governance practices and leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of ethical public service.

NEC maintains a strict Zero tolerance policy on all acts of bribery and corruption.

In an era where public trust is paramount, NEC’s spotless record following the Inspectorate of Government’s review stands as a testimony to its unwavering commitment to integrity and accountability. As the corporation continues its journey of excellence, the positive impact on communities and the nation at large is set to endure. NEC extends its appreciation to all stakeholders who have contributed to this achievement, reinforcing the Corporation’s belief that ethical governance is not just a mandate but a way of life.