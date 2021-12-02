Prime

Ethiopia’s Tigray food crisis: Who is telling the truth?

Author: Brian Mukalazi

What you need to know:

If it is true that the Ethiopian government and/or the TPLF are starving their own people, they are, sadly, leading Ethiopia to ruins.

On December 24, 1987, the Washington Post published a story titled: “In Ethiopia, food is a weapon of war”. In this startling article, author Blaine Harden intensely described how food was used as a fundamental weapon of war by both the Ethiopian government and rebel organisations during the country’s civil war prevailing at the time. 

