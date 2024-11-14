EU-Uganda: A partnership for stability, prosperity

The European Union is deepening its commitment to the Great Lakes Region with Uganda playing a central role as a key partner. The stakes are high. Instability, insecurity and violent conflict has had devastating consequences in Uganda’s near neighbourhood.

Armed insurgencies and violent terror movements like the ADF cause untold suffering and displacement within communities. In its consistent efforts to promote stability, regional economic integration and cooperation, Uganda shows through action that another future is possible.

My visit to Kampala as the EU’s newly appointed Special Representative for the Great Lakes Region made it possible for me to engage directly with the Government of Uganda and Ugandan civil society. I had the privilege to meet with President Yoweri Museveni and leaders in the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the UPDF.

These exchanges confirmed that the partnership between Uganda and the EU and its member states is stronger than ever. For me these discussions were also an opportunity to emphasize the international community’s recognition of Uganda's vital role in facilitating dialogue. In generously hosting over 1.7 million refugees despite the challenges that follow, the people of Uganda have demonstrated a deep commitment to regional stability and preservation of human dignity.

The discussions also demonstrated that the EU and Uganda continue to stand firmly together in the fight against terrorism. President Museveni's commitment to regional economic integration and sustainable resource management, alongside Uganda's active role in peacekeeping, makes Uganda a pivotal partner in achieving the goals of the EU’s Great Lakes strategy.

For many years, the EU and its member states have actively engaged with Uganda and other countries in the region to support sustainable development, poverty eradication, democracy, human rights and gender equality. Building on these decades of partnership, the EU's Great Lakes Strategy, adopted last year, aims to transform sources of instability into shared opportunities, enabling the region to fulfil its potential as an engine of continental growth.

Supporting the implementation of the Great Lakes Strategy is also a central task in my work as EU Special Representative. “African Solutions for African Problems” is not just a slogan. It is a necessity. At the heart of our approach lies the EU's dedication to supporting African-led peace and integration initiatives as cornerstones of sustainable development. Uganda’s contributions to peace-keeping missions across the continent, with EU support, have been crucial.

Supporting African-led peace initiatives including the Luanda and Nairobi Processes and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), are key elements of the EU Great Lakes strategy. Our support for these processes reaffirms the EU's commitment to sovereignty, peace, and integration across the Great Lakes. Exploitation of natural resources can contribute to instability and conflict. It can also lay the foundations for prosperity.

A key EU priority in the Great Lakes region is to facilitate the transition from illicit resource exploitation to sustainable trade practices. Through intense collaboration with Uganda, the EU supports efforts to combat illegal resource exploitation while promoting sustainable governance and strengthening regional trade networks. Connecting the countries of the Great Lakes to new markets will lay the foundations for economic growth and opportunities. Europe illustrates itself how facilitating cross-border trust and cooperation is a key element in securing lasting peace.

A good example of this approach is Uganda’s leadership of the Northern Corridor Initiative. The partnership between Uganda and the EU will remain focused on combining support to peace-building as well as creating preconditions for economic progress. I look forward to continuing the engagement with our Ugandan partners. Together, we strive to transform challenges into opportunities, building a future where peace and mutual prosperity define the Great Lakes region.