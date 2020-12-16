EU, UK pack punches as transition nears end

There has been enough trouble to keep both the EU and the UK busy with calming domestic markets.

On December 31, 2019, the United Kingdom left the European Union. The UK and the EU gave themselves a one year transition period to negotiate a binding trade deal that would govern new arrangements entered post-Brexit. The EU lost its second largest economy, and the UK walked out of its largest export market. There are certain things the British were happy would no longer exist in their lives like the European Court of Justice and its ability to overturn UK court decisions.

Brexit was also driven by anti-immigration phobia from both the poorer EU countries, but also required by refugee sharing arrangements with other EU members to take in refugees once they landed in any territory of the EU. At this late hour, certain harsh realities exist. Britain is now primarily a services exporter fully 60 per cent of its exports comprise of services. As Britain continues to de-industrialise, services have become its forte. In fact, departure from the EU had been expected to destabilise London as a global financial centre and home to many big financial houses.

In the last two decades, London because of language, had eclipsed both Frankfurt and Paris as financial centres partly because of the predictability of English law and its mercantile traditions. On the flip side, the British have waved two vastly destabilising moves, limiting access to its fish-rich waters to EU vessels, a move that may wipe out as many as 50,000 jobs, and drive entire fishing industries like Netherlands into bankruptcy. Britain is the primary destination of German automobiles and new tariffs threaten another 100,000 jobs in automotive manufacturing. Some limited exemptions are likely to remain, for example, allowing the British nationals to retain residency in the countries in which they reside for, example Spain, the largest single domicile for the British outside the UK. Similarly, the largest number of French nationals abroad is also in the UK rather than any other dependencies. These nationals have until December 31 to formalise their stay post-Brexit.

Brexit has happened at a dicey time for Europe. First, the Covid-19 pandemic now just in its first year, has claimed lives, disrupted livelihoods and driven many countries into financial panic. Coronavirus has further savaged aviation, travel and the hospitality industry. This year, two big legacy aircraft were mothballed, the Airbus 380, with capacity to seat up to 900 passengers a market that simply no longer exists. Unlike the Boeing 747, which flew for a record 50 years, the 380 was only in the skies for 15 years before being mothballed. Airbus was a European enterprise with efforts distributed among a number of EU countries. Second nationalist movements are on the rise on both the left and the right. Germany in the last election was forced into a right left coalition of CDU/CSU and SPD their opponents partly to stem the rise of the left and the right.

In the UK, Scotland is drafting a post-Independence Bill it wants published next March counting on the Scottish Nationalists to win a majority in next year’s Scottish elections. In Spain, Catalonia had a separatist debacle last year, which ended in further control from Madrid. At the edge of the EU, Turkey is at a crossroads after being accused of formenting conflicts across its borders, and the US rapidly slapped sanctions on Turkey after it acquired a Russian air defence system. So far, there has been enough trouble to keep both the EU and the UK busy with calming domestic markets and mitigating pressures like massive job losses.

Both Prime Minister Boris Johnson (whose own party) wants a clean divorce and the EU alive to the fact that its biggest and wealthiest members, Germany and France, are caught in the crosshairs of Brexit, are sensitive to completely failing to agree.

This is very different from 1973 when the UK entered the European Economic Community battling post-war debts, social unrest and in the words of Margaret Thatcher, the third poorest economy per capita of a much richer EEC, but needed stability to reinvent itself.

