Even with prices falling, coffee is still our best bet

Uganda is producing more coffee than ever before. Yet a lot of farmers are in panic – a combination of global oversupply, falling prices, and impending stricter rules from big buyers, especially the European Union, has pushed the viability of the cash crop to the cliff. Can Ugandan coffee weather the storm? Coffee is central to Uganda’s economy. It contributes nearly 20 percent of all export earnings and supports over 1.8 million households. In 2024 alone, Uganda earned close to $2 billion from coffee export, with most of it going to Europe. Today, the cash crop reels from a sudden plunge in global prices. Prices have dropped because of oversupply from large producers like Vietnam and Brazil. This has sharply cut the income of Uganda’s farmers. Even though the Coffee Roadmap plans to export 20 million bags a year by 2030, these challenges could block that dream.

To protect the sector from collapse, the country should move beyond exporting raw beans. Uganda currently sells nearly all its coffee unprocessed. This means the country misses out on higher earnings that come with value addition. Processed and branded coffee can sell for up to four times more than we currently get. The government has allocated a specific budget to develop the coffee value chain. To move faster, Uganda needs to support processors, invest in shared roasting and packaging centres, and build better traceability systems to meet EU standards. Promoting Uganda’s coffee brand worldwide through embassies and trade fairs will also be important. The time has come for Uganda to stop exporting value and start keeping it. Improving the quality of coffee is another way to raise earnings. By supporting farmers to grow better varieties and improve handling after harvest, Uganda can tap into premium markets.

The government needs to set aside and coordinate funding for agro-industrial development, focusing on pest control, certification, irrigation, and commercialisation. There are already efforts to spread elite varieties, providing high-grade seedlings through the Parish Development Model. However, farmers still need better incentives. Stronger cooperatives and Saccos can also help farmers get certifications, reach new markets, and access technical support. Uganda also needs to fix basic infrastructure problems. Poor roads and unreliable electricity in coffee-growing areas drive up costs and hurt competitiveness. To address this, the government needs to improve transport, with a focus on feeder roads and farm logistics. Beyond roads, Uganda must fully enforce the Coffee Act to regulate grading, certification, and sustainability.

Reducing dependence on the EU is another key step. More than 60 percent of Uganda’s coffee goes to Europe. This creates a big risk, especially with tougher environmental EU rules. Diversifying exports is already showing progress, with more sales to India, Sudan, Morocco, and China. To grow these new markets, Uganda should sign trade deals, invest in branding to show the uniqueness of its beans, and train farmers and processors on certification and export requirements. Ugandan missions abroad should be adequately funded to sell the coffee gospel. The global price plunge crisis brings real concerns but also a chance for change. In addition to growing more coffee, Uganda should grow better coffee, process it locally, and sell it more wisely. The 2025/26 budget has put tools in place. Policymakers, farmers, processors, and financiers should work together to turn coffee from a bulk commodity into a branded national treasure.

Mr Jude Sebuliba is a researcher at Economic Policy Research Centre.





