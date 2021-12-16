Everyone called him Jongo but he was what life should be about

About a decade ago, when I was doing my university internship at the Uganda Media Centre, I was called back home abruptly, because there was an emergency. I got back to an empty house. Our house-help, James, who I had left home that morning, had brought a truck, packed everything and disappeared. Everything – like we had shifted.

When my father called Jongo – his maternal uncle – and told him about it, Jongo immediately dispatched a guard – Kyakabale – from the tea factory he was managing in Kijura, Fort Portal. Kyakabale has been with us for close to 14 years now and it is hard to imagine life without him. You can find millions of stories like this, from thousands of people, about Jongo swooping in to avert a crisis.

Next week will be one year since the evening of Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, when Jongo’s fight against the deadly Coronavirus ended. Jongo had been in hospital for about a week and by all measures, put up the fight of his life. But at 75, and with underlying conditions, this was asking for too much – even for the warrior that he was.

As we wind up the year, I think of not just my family but of the million others that are going to have an emptiness to fill as they celebrate this Christmas. Those for whom the cost of Covid-19 will finally sink in because of the hole that has been left by friends, parents, siblings and grandparents, and colleagues that are now gone, forever. If you are one of them and are reading this, I hope you find some way to make it through.

I don’t imagine that Jongo read Dale Carnegie’s ‘How to win friends and influence people’ and yet he lived by every principle and for it, had an overarching influence on everyone who had the opportunity to meet him. When you drove with him, he smiled and waved at, and back at everyone on the road – whether they knew him or not. It is only now that I realize how much goodwill that simple courtesy must have bought – especially from strangers and people of much lesser status.

He had an affectionate nickname for almost everyone – whether it was at home, work or in his vocations as a politician, church elder or steward in the affairs of Toro kingdom. This endeared him to thousands, often having a calming influence on people because they knew that he saw them beyond the confines of officialdom – which can be limiting.

Many of us suspect that the exposure to the virus might have been at a burial or vigil – because those are the kinds of places you expected to find Jongo. It didn’t matter where, if someone was important to him or to someone that was important to him, he showed up. As an elder of repute, he often got invited to lead customary marriage delegations and took on the responsibility like it was one of his own children. In putting others first and being present at their moments of need, he taught everyone the ultimate lesson on the value of life – that it is only fulfilling if it is lived in the service of others.

It was revealing of the man’s nature that on the evening of his death, a key talking point at the family meeting was how to manage the number of mourners. Only 200 people were allowed at burials by government but everybody knew there was no way that was going to be enforceable with him. I think of him and of the thousands of others who never got the send-offs from all their loved ones – because Covid-19 redefined how we mourn and deal with pain. If anything, I hope that this is a lesson on letting people know that we appreciate them while they are still here.

The world seems to be taking a corner, out of the ravages of the Coronavirus, yet it is hard to tell if things are finally getting back to normal or whether this calm is only but a red herring. For everyone’s sake, we hope that the worst is finally behind us.

What we can tell for sure is that for millions of families, this festive season will be anything but joyous. For Jongo, I hope, especially now, that all of us find and stay true the to values that those we have lost lived by.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds. @Rukwengye