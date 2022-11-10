Everyone is wasting everyone’s time but that’s okay because all of us will lose

This week, the door on the driver’s side of my car suddenly refused to open. Nothing I did could help. It is something to be expected of old Japanese cars, so nothing new there.

To get in, I needed to go through the passenger side. I started to get afraid about the entire thing locking down and perhaps, needing to get out through the window.

But because I couldn’t manage to image the site, I decided it was probably best to sort the problem immediately. So, on my way to work the next day, I decided to make what I thought would be a brief detour to a garage to have the issue fixed on my way to the office. That’s a decision I shouldn’t have made.

The first mechanic tinkered with a couple of nuts after I had explained my predicament. After a short while, he came over and explained that he needed to run to another garage in the neighborhood to pick up another client’s car.

However, he offered, there was a young man he had instructed to do the needful in the meantime. “He is capable. I trust him,” he added. As I waited and watched the stand-in fidget with spanners and nuts, another guy walked by and asked when the problem first manifested. I responded that it had only been the previous day. He then asked if it had ever happened before and I told him, “Nope.”

Since he sounded somewhat serious with all of this doctor-like prognosis, I was relieved to see him take charge and issue instructions to the stand-in. We were past the one hour I had estimated it would take. This went on for about another hour, after which I was told that in fact, I needed to buy a new lock. Something that should have been found out in the first 20 minutes, right?

Mister New Guy went to buy the lock “just up there”. As I waited, the first guy returned and was surprised – or so he claimed – to see me still idling about, waiting for the problem to get fixed. “Boss, you are still here?” I told him what had happened and he said the problem would be sorted soon.

It would take another 30 minutes before the new lock arrived. After the fixing was done, it was time to reassemble everything and put the door back together. That is when we realised that some of the nuts and screws required to achieve this were missing because the stand-in guy had disappeared.

“Where is he?” I asked. “They come from behind there, to learn,” I was told. It didn’t even make sense but I was too overcome to quarrel at this point. The process of finding alternative nuts to use took another quarter hour. When I was finally ready to drive out of the garage, it was 1:45 PM. I had driven in at 9:15 AM.

I literally had to run after the rest of my day’s plans – including submitting this column. Why am I telling you this story? Because small decisions – when gotten wrong – can lead to massive screw-ups at a very epic scale. Your average Ugandan would be hard-pressed to find a time when they attended an event where the chief guest – especially if they were a government official – arrived on time. All the more cause for angst at why they always seem to be in a hurry – driving everyone off the road or scuttling from one engagement to the next.

It is something that we have all come to expect and accept, probably because we don’t account for what’s lost in that time – even when we continue to foolishly repeat how “time is money.”

Incrementally, it is also why your average Ugandan would be hard-pressed to name a government project that got completed on schedule or even, got done as it was supposed to. When I left the garage, the lock had been fixed but now the window wasn’t. You know, like a new road with “black spots”.

Do you know how this happens? Because the mechanic who has no sense of time and urgency is also likely to win an election for councillor or Member of Parliament. Because he is not educated any different than your average public servant who is supposed to think, create or implement progressive policy. So how do you get any better?