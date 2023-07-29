Evolution and the 4-R leadership tip

We end this month as we began, by pondering on what we will do in the second half of this year to help us achieve what we excitedly set out to do. For those in the Global North, the end of July signifies that the summer season is truly well and underway.

For many it means longer days, less deadlines and, of course, more “network building in social settings”. As a leader, I have learned to appreciate the down time period as I tap into what I have crowned as my 4-R leadership tip (Rest, Reflect, Refresh and Regroup).

The 4-Rs are a leadership tip I have learned through experience. During the past years we all tried to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic by doing more than ever. All these 4-Rs are critical to one’s being or, if you are just starting on a new phase of your leadership journey, to becoming an effective leader.

Let’s start with Rest. I recently attended a mental wellness workshop and the facilitator made an interesting observation after asking participants to give examples of how they knew that they were ‘mentally rested’. She noted that from the example she used, the average African culture does not teach rest. And where is it enjoyed, it is often mistaken for laziness. I would concur with her as I reflect that the average employee in Uganda I have interacted with, yours truly included, has taken leave to fulfil another time-consuming activity.

Personally, when I look back at the early stages of my career, my leave was to study intensely for an upcoming exam, which included attending discussion groups or even catch up classes, or it was to start yet another side hustle to supplement my income, or it was to take the time to chase one document or another stuck at a government department which meant sitting there all day.

Sound familiar? The concept of rest during leave was alien. It is still something I struggle with, but I am getting better at it with intentional planning.

If you can effectively rest, you have the opportunity to Reflect on how things are going. As a leader, no matter at what level, you need time to stop and look back on what has happened.

Often, leaders are expected to be visionary and forward looking, taking the business to the next level and anticipate how to stay ahead of the rest. There is indeed a place for that. However, I would argue that every good and notable leader, in order to do this, takes the time to reflect on where they have been to help them plan for where they want to go.

With Refresh, I have found that when I do take the time to reflect, it always challenges me to ask myself where and what I need to unlearn or relearn or learn to become a better version of myself in all aspects. I truly believe that we bring all parts of ourselves into any room that we walk into. This goes back to self-awareness and we have learned that it is a good thing as it often frames our perceptions, and highlights biases and blind spots we may not be aware of.

Refreshing, for me, means tapping into new knowledge. This can be through reading more, listening to podcasts, Ted Talks or even attending talks in areas outside my regular scope of work that may have peaked my interest. I always learn something new that feeds into the next R in my leadership style.

The last R, once all the above are done, is Regrouping. This means, as a leader, looking at our best laid plans and asking the team, what needs to change. Is it our targets? Is it our approach? Is it the skills and competences within the team? Is it our perceived view of our market segment/audience/client base? This is where the rubber of your leadership meets the road, so to say. It is not always easy and might require some difficult conversations at all levels of the organisation, but I can reassure you, it is well worth it.

What leadership tip can you share and put into practice as we move to the second half of the year?