Excessive public debt hurts economy

Public Debt Management (PDM) is one of the crucial elements in the public sector and requires that government must be proactive about it in terms of management, administration, monitoring and evaluation. Debt/borrowing is an important source of funding to boost economic growth, reduce socio-economic challenges and to pay off public debt. More recently, the increase in public debt in Uganda has deprived the country of the much needed resources to finance social service delivery.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown restrictive measures worsened the challenges faced by various low-income countries. Subsequently, the consequences included increased unemployment rates, poverty, inequality, excessive borrowing and poor economic growth. As a result, government was forced to make adjustments in the National Budget and channeled some of the funds towards financing mitigation measures such as acquisition of Covid-19 vaccines, awareness campaigns and administration costs to contain the pandemic.

According to Bank of Uganda (in November 2022), Uganda’s public debt increased to Shs80 trillion, of which Shs33 trillion is domestic debt and Shs47 trillion is external. The increased debt has partly been attributed to Covid-19 induced borrowing and government’s efforts to transform the economy from subsistence/peasantry to middle-income status as envisaged in the National Development Plan III.

To date, China is the leading bilateral lender to Uganda, with her debt amounting to more than $ 2.55 billion followed by Japan and the United Kingdom. Stanbic and Standard Chartered Bank are the country’s top private domestic creditors.

On the other hand, non-concessional borrowing has put government in a position of competing for funds in capital markets thus crowding our private investment by raising interest rates. As we approach the new Financial Year (FY) 2023/2024, the government should strike a balance between public debt sustainability and devise viable and sustainable ways of financing the National Budget. According to the National Budget Framework Paper F Y 2023/2024, the government has predicted that it will borrow $2.6 billion in this new financial year.

Although it is difficult to separate public debt, most of which is external and long-term, from the country’s development trajectory, it is also increasingly becoming costly. Experience from other countries shows that the costs of public debt can overrun citizen’s priorities, especially service delivery since the government will be committed towards debt repayments.

As a result, debt servicing reduces budgetary space and could generate significant liquidity risks in the medium term. It is also critical for the government to strengthen debt transparency by providing accountability to the citizens. Debt transparency enables policy makers to make informed decisions while recovering from the multiple economic crisis.

With taxation, Uganda can leverage existing efforts to promote sustainable development. Taxation provides the necessary funding with no strings attached, promotes new and more sustainable growth strategies, and it is also the most stable and reliable source of revenue.

Therefore, the government needs to work towards closing loopholes in the country’s tax system, simplify tax rules, strengthen the capacities of fiscal policy units and tax administrations, as well as increase domestic revenue mobilisation in a fair, efficient, and equitable manner.