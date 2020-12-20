Expand law on appeals in  taxation matters

By Andrew Kyambadde More by this Author

Taxation is one of the most important aspects of one’s life, with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) constantly improving its systems and the continuous use of technology in tax administration, its capacity to reach as many taxpayers across the country cannot be undermined.

However, there is need for an effective tax administration to strike a balance between tax collection and the rights of a taxpayer to pay only what is due from them in accordance with the law. Where aggressive tax decisions are made, tax disputes become inevitable.

The tax law in its current state is silent as to whether a person who is not satisfied with the decision of the High Court may appeal to the Court of Appeal and finally to the Supreme Court as of right or after seeking leave of the High Court or Court of Appeal and this is the lacuna that this article seeks to accentuate.

The current tax dispute resolution mechanism in Uganda requires a taxpayer who is not satisfied with a tax decision made by any tax office of URA to lodge an objection before an independent objection and appeals unit of URA within 45 days from the date of the tax decision.

The duty of the objections and appeals unit is to re-appraise the tax decision by subjecting it to a fresh scrutiny on both matters of law and fact and make an informed decision within 90 days from the date of the application for review.

In the event that a taxpayer is not satisfied with a decision of the objections and appeals unit, such an aggrieved taxpayer must lodge an application for review before the Tax Appeals Tribunal within 30 days from the date of receipt of such objection decision.

It is worth noting that this application must be accompanied with proof of payment of 30 per cent of the tax in dispute which is a mandatory requirement as decided in 2017 by the Supreme Court of Uganda in the Rabbo Enterprises Ltd vs URA civil appeal no.12 of 2004. The Tax Appeals Tribunal, which is a specialised court that conducts a review of the objection decision made by the objections and appeals unit and reaches its own decision.

Section 25 (2) of the Tax Procedures Code Act, 2014 (as amended) read together with Section 27 of the Tax Appeals Tribunal Act Cap 345 (as amended) confers a right of appeal to a taxpayer who is not satisfied with the decision of the Tax Appeals Tribunal to lodge a notice of appeal before the High Court on matters of law only and this must be done within 30 days from the date of the notice of the decision made by the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

It is trite law that an appeal is a creature of statute and no person has an inherent right of appeal, where the law does not expressly provide for a right of appeal, an aggrieved party has no right of appeal available to them. The 1995 Constitution under Article 134(2) is to the effect that an appeal shall lie before the Court of Appeal from decisions of the High Court as prescribed by law (emphasis mine).

Article 152 (3) of the 1995 Constitution further requires Parliament to make laws for the purposes of settling tax disputes and indeed the Tax Appeals Tribunal was established for such a purpose.

However, the tax law as is doesn’t provide for any right of appeal from the decision of the High Court on appeal from the decision of the Tax Appeals tribunal, which is a serious lacuna.

Given the complexity, technicality, significance of the many tax disputes and the amounts involved, the tenets of tax justice require that finality of decisions is made at the highest levels including the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court which would be a win for both the government and the taxpaying community.

This will only be possible if tax amendments are made to the Tax Procedures Code Act, 2014 and/or the Tax Appeals Tribunal Act Cap 345 by the policy makers.



The writer is a tax lawyer

