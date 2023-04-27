Expedite the national health insurance scheme

Health insurance provides consumers with the much needed financial cushion in the event of a medical need or emergency. It enables one to seek services like general health check-ups, early screening of diseases and illnesses, treatment of sicknesses and injuries, surgeries, meeting hospitalisation costs, rehabilitation, medical materials, nursing and transportation.

Health insurance is essentially a social security system that guarantees the provision of needed health services to persons on the payments of token contributions at regular intervals, where the insurer makes direct payment to the healthcare provider or the insured pays costs out-of-pocket and then is reimbursed by the insurer, all depending on the type of health insurance coverage one subscribes to.

A well-planned health insurance scheme should include programmes like formal sector social health insurance programme for employees in the public sector and organised private sectors, voluntary contributors social health insurance programme for those not working in the formal sector nor belong to any community or institutions covered by the national insurance scheme, tertiary social health insurance programme for students in tertiary institutions, community based social health insurance programme which can be for communities such as villages, market people and other organised small groups of people, children and pupils.

Globally, a country is said to have attained universal health coverage (UHC) when protection to more than 90 percent of its population through a combination of compulsory insurance and tax revenues has been achieved. In line with the global aspiration, Uganda’s UHC goal is to “provide access to essential quality health of 65 percent to all people in Uganda by 2030”. However, at 44 percent coverage in 2018, the country is far from reaching that goal in time. The low score is attributed to the following factors: Coverage of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is very limited even for basic services. Uganda’s National Minimum Health Care Package (UNMHCP) emphasises communicable diseases amidst a rapidly increasing burden of NCDs at 40 percent. Secondly, the bulk of Uganda’s 75 percent disease burden is preventable through a multi-sectoral approach. Nevertheless, the current approach to health is curative. Meaning that people are only able to seek medical services when they are completely unwell. What is noteworthy about Goal 3 of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), which is comprised of 13 targets is that the achievement of universal health coverage is stated as being related to all of the other targets and is seen as the foundation of the entire goal.

The realisation of the univeral health coverage will lead to an improvement in maternal health and hence a reduction of the neonatal and child mortality rate. This is also likely to cause a diminution in non-communicable and infectious diseases. Such an outlook presents the need for universal health coverage as an urgent one, not only to correct the world’s increasingly pronounced health disparities but as a foundation for economic and social stability as well as global health security.

First and foremost, the government should enact the compulsory national health insurance scheme law to facilitate the implementation of a national health coverage that caters for all.

Adoption of a multi-sectoral approach to universal health coverage. For example, improvement of the health coverage through the range of services rendered and the population covered. Ensuring adequate functionality of existing health facilities by providing necessary medical equipment and essential medicines as well as filling the stuffing gap, versus increasing physical health infrastructure development. The issue of constant energy supply, adequate sanitation and road access are fundamental in promoting quality health.

On the whole, it’s critical that the entire population is rallied to appreciate the universal health coverage scheme. This calls for mass sensitisation, forging partnerships and collaborations to support the national health insurance agenda.