Exploring media viability after Covid-19

Uganda Broadcasting Service (UBS) was the first radio station to be established in Uganda in 1954 by the British government to accelerate colonial administration in the country.

The television branch of UBS was established the following decade in 1963. The two branches monopolised airwaves for about four decades.

Over these years, the subject of media viability was never a serious issue, since the only two broadcasting houses were state-owned.

However, the broadcasting industry dramatically changed after the liberalisation of the airwaves in 1993. This new development saw private entrepreneurs establish commercial radio and television stations.

Currently, Uganda has about 250 licenced radio stations and more than 40 television stations.

The liberalisation, which was largely influenced by the structural adjustments of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, introduced new dynamics in the broadcasting industry.

Media organisations and journalists had to reinvent themselves to remain viable. This sometimes affected the quality of content available to the public.

The profit maximisation motive of media owners also compelled broadcasters to neglect investigative and field-based programmes. As practitioners struggled to negotiate a delicate balance between economic viability and professionalism occasioned by the liberalisation, a new phenomenon arrived, disrupting the entire old media order. This was the explosion of new media technology with its challenges.

In a concept note for the 10th conference of the East African Communication Association, Dr Emilly Comfort Maractho of Uganda Christian University’s journalism department aptly outlined a myriad of challenges that have emerged as a result of the rapid technological advancement.

They included elusive quest for meaningful media diversity and independence, rapid technological changes which are too costly to invest in, inadequate regulatory measures to cope with the changes, declining advertising revenue, the rise of citizen journalism and fake news, the multiplicity of social media platforms presenting challenges for news culture, poor human resource management in newsrooms, and the absence of affordable enablers like cheap Internet and electricity in the region, among others.

This already precarious situation was worsened by the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020.

Media houses were forced to suspend all outdoor income generating activities, while advertisers either halved their budgets or even cancelled them. This huge loss of revenue compelled media managers to lay off some employees and cut the salaries of the remaining staff members.

It is, however, important to note that this disruption of the old order has also presented prospects for the viability of the broadcasting industry in Uganda. For example, several studies show that since the outbreak of Covid-19, more people have resorted to traditional media as their main source of information.

In addition, while at the advent of private radio and television more emphasis was put on live chat, sex talk, music and relationships, it is now evident that social media have beaten legacy media at such light and gossipy content.

Therefore, legacy media now have an opportunity to focus on serious content that appeals to their audiences.

In a recent article published in the Daily Monitor on December 11, 2020 under the title “Social media disruption comes to radio doorstep,” Charles Odoobo Bichachi quotes veteran journalist Timothy Kalyegira opining that with the explosion of new media that provides 24-hour silliness and light chatter, broadcast media have “no choice, even from a marketing point of view,” but to position themselves as serious channels of communication.

Samuel Kazibwe (PhD) is a broadcaster and journalism lecturer, Uganda Christian University