Extend ban on plastics to all eco system areas

By Guest Writer More by this Author

With a recorded 18,783 species of fauna and flora (Nema, 2009), Uganda ranks among the top 10 most bio diverse countries globally.

Uganda is host to 53.9 per cent of the world’s remaining population of mountain gorillas, 11 per cent (1,063 species) of the world’s recorded species of birds (50 per cent of Africa’s bird species richness), 7.8 per cent (345 species) of the global mammal diversity (39 per cent of Africa’s mammal richness), 19 per cent (86 species) of Africa’s amphibian species richness and 14 per cent (142 species) of Africa’s reptile species richness, 1,249 recorded species of butterflies and 600 species of fish.

All these beautiful sceneries and ecosystems are threatened by the catastrophic effects of the triple planetary crises ranging from biodiversity breakdown, the climate emergency, and rampant pollution.

This roots from decades of unsustainable production, irresponsible consumption, and insufficient waste disposal.

This is most likely going to be worsened by oil developments particularly the four major oil projects of the oil refinery, Kingfisher, Tilenga and the heated East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) that pass in most of these eco systems. The unregulated production and exportation of plastic litter is also a great threat.

And last but not least, educate Ugandans about the dangers of plastic pollution posed on the environment and eco systems.

Every time, these areas of natural importance are threatened, Uganda becomes more vulnerable to climate change. We keep grappling with floods, landslides and it will lead to food insecurity if no action is taken immediately.

This is worsening the poverty line among Ugandans and the economy that majorly depends on agricultural production.

The forests and other vegetation that act as pollutant absorbers through their leaves and needles and thereby help to improve air quality are also threatened including but not limited to Bugoma, Zokka forest.

Advertisement

As we fight the economic frustrations caused by Covid-19, this threat to eco systems poses a great risk to the country’s tourism sector that contributes nearly 10 per cent to Uganda’s GDP and is responsible for 23 per cent of Uganda’s exports as well as earnings of as much as $1.6 billion.

The tourism and travel sector also employs 667,000 people in Uganda.

This is a wake-up call to the government through Nema, NFA and other relevant ministries and stakeholders to take immediate action on the production and importation of plastic litter and other pollution and environmental degradation.

For starters, I urge the government to ban all takeaway food and drink litter in eco system areas in Uganda to protect them “obutonde”, encourage planting of trees and plant cover as well as protection of our threatened rain forests like Bugoma, Zokka etc to act as pollutant absorbers.

The government should also carry out community climate and conservation sensitisation.

Further, now is the time to lean into Uganda’s innovative and expanding clean energy industries not only to create quality jobs, but also position Uganda as an economic leader in the region.

By leading the region in a transition to clean renewable energy, we can also expand access to clean energy for every household.

Green jobs not only provide much needed employment opportunities for young people but also give youth an outlet to contribute directly to the fight against the climate change by adopting green behaviours in their daily lives.

Last but not least, the government of Uganda should revise the whole oil production process by engaging in effective consultations so that we can come up with well-thought-out inclusive policies that protect our nature and pride as pearl of Africa.

Mr Brighton Aryampa is a lawyer and chief executive officer, Youth for Green Communities.