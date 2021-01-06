Facemasks: Are they Uganda’s ticking environment disaster?

By Brian Mukalazi More by this Author

When the government of Uganda banned the use, sale, and manufacture of polythene/plastic bags (locally known as kaveera) below 30 microns in 2018, there was a huge sigh of relief from many Ugandans, especially the environmental enthusiasts.

But quite obviously, even with several directives from government, not much success has been recorded in the implementation of this ban. The polythene bags continue to be normally produced and sold in open market across the entire country.

As we continue to grapple with the dire environmental effects of polythene bags that are estimated to take between 10 and 1,000 years to decompose, I foresee yet another serious environmental challenge in the making - the Covid-19 face masks.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country since March 2020, the government has developed a string of standard operating procedures (SOPs), including the wearing of facemasks, aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

Today, it is ahealth requirement to wear a facemask while in public and the government has made efforts to freely distribute these masks to the masses.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicated that by December 22 last year, 27.3 million masks had been distributed across the country.

But here is the problem: Despite people being told to wear facemasks, little guidance has been given on how to dispose of or recycle them safely.

I am particularly irked by the non-responsiveness of the relevant authorities, especially the Ministry of Health, to develop and enforce better disposal practices of these masks.

Globally, this challenge is also growing at a frighteningly pace due to the increased production and consumption of facemasks - adding to the already vast plastic waste in the environment. Huge piles of discarded masks have been found dumped in waterways, drainage channels and on highways.

Many of these facemasks, particularly the single-use surgical masks, are manufactured from long-lasting plastic materials and if wrongly discarded, they can persist in the environment for very many years. Thus, they can pollute water and harm wildlife that eat them or they can become tangled in them.

Advertisement

Also, as scientists and studies have indicated that coronavirus can survive on surfaces for several days, discarded masks may risk spreading the virus to garbage collectors, litter pickers or members of the public who come across them.

Perhaps Uganda could draw a few lessons from Taiwan and the way they have handled this matter. Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare together with the Environmental Protection Administration, have advocated and educated the public on how to properly dispose of facemasks via press conferences, official websites, and social media platforms. Penalties for littering have also been raised.

I do understand and agree that mobilisation and awareness on Covid-19 prevention or treatment are currently a great priority. But again, I also find it equally important to create more public awareness on the safeguarding of our environment through proper management of discarded facemasks.

And to avert this slow-rolling crisis, we need a strong combination of efforts from government, the private sector, non-government organisations and the public. Otherwise, we should brace ourselves for plastic pollution as our next national pandemic!



Mr Mukalazi is the country director

of Every Child Ministries Uganda.

bmukalazi@ecmafrica.org