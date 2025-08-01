Fair climate finance requires debt reform

When delegates from around the world convened in Bonn, Germany, last month for the 62nd session of the United Nations Climate Change Subsidiary Bodies (SB62), the spectre of sovereign debt loomed large.

For African countries, in particular, debt is no longer a problem unfolding in parallel with escalating climate shocks and widening development deficits, but rather the key obstacle to effective crisis responses. Debt reform and climate finance are two sides of the same coin.

According to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, African countries owe $655 billion in external debt, and debt-service payments have more than doubled since 2010, driven by rising interest rates and currency depreciation. This year, the continent’s collective debt-service bill will amount to a whopping $79 billion.

In 2023, 34 African countries spent more on debt service than on health or education, let alone disaster relief or green infrastructure.

Comprehensive debt cancellation is a prerequisite to progress on sustainable development. But it is only the beginning. Shaped by colonial power dynamics, the global financial architecture is practically designed to entrench inequality. When issuing loans to developing economies, institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank often impose conditions that constrain these countries’ fiscal space and hardwire austerity into domestic policy. Short-term relief thus comes with long-term shackles. Many believe that mobilising private investment is the key to closing the climate-finance gap.

“Derisking” climate finance and attracting private capital through tools such as green bonds and blended finance are among the G20’s flagship priorities. The decision on the New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance, made at COP29 in Baku last year, likewise emphasises the importance of private-sector participation.

South Africa, which assumed the G20 presidency in December 2024, has echoed this approach. But the private sector has long struggled to engage effectively in climate negotiations or identify viable projects that serve climate, development, and commercial objectives simultaneously. Since the infrastructure projects that are needed to strengthen climate resilience mature over 20-30 years, countries need reliable access to long-term finance. But credit markets operate on 3-5-year time horizons, meaning that borrowers often end up scrambling for more capital.

According to the ONE Campaign, the average interest rate on bonds for African countries in 2021 was 5.78 percent, compared to 1.14 percent on loans from the World Bank. These countries will pay $56b in additional interest over the lifetime of loans contracted in 2017-2021, compared to what they would have paid if they had borrowed at World Bank rates. The much-touted “blended finance” model does not solve this problem, because it often combines public and private funds in ways that leave countries exposed to credit-market risk.

The real issue is that private finance is structurally biased against the Global South, owing partly to fundamental flaws in sovereign-risk assessments. If the private sector is to help close the climate-finance gap without trapping developing countries in cycles of repayment and dependency, we must first resolve the information asymmetries that enable credit-rating agencies and institutional investors to define “risk” in ways that penalise developing economies.

At the same time, however, we must recognise the limits of private capital, particularly when it comes to financing for adaptation and loss and damage. There is no substitute for a major expansion of grants and public financing. The responsibility for tackling biases in the global financial system falls on the entire international community – not least the advanced economies that are now cutting their climate-aid budgets.

Nonetheless, African countries must take more responsibility for driving change. Africa has often failed to take a unified approach to global issues and maximise its collective bargaining power. What is needed now is for African countries to build a consensus around a common agenda that links COP30 to the G20.

The writer, Mohamed Adow, is the founder and director of Power Shift Africa.

-- Project Syndicate