Fair judgment will  salvage voters’ rights 

I wish to pay tribute to the late Retired Judge of the High Court, Vincent Ferrerio Kibuuka Musoke (RIP). He was eulogised as a judge who left a good legacy within the legal profession, especially in election petitions.

Reference may be made to the parliamentary elections that were held throughout Uganda on Tuesday, June 26, 2001. Ngoma Ngime and Winnie Byanyima contested for Mbarara Municipality Constituency. The latter was declared the winner, but the former challenged it in the High Court of Mbarara.

Although the Office of the President is alleged to have tried to meddle in the case, hence causing a lot of tension, Justice Kibuuka Musoke, without fear or favour, ratified Byanyima’s win. It is, hence, timely to appreciate his legacy in the wake of the ongoing process of hearing election petition cases.



During the opening of the New Law Year 2021 on February 5, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo assured President-elect Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa that the poll petition filed by his rival Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, seeking to annul his January 14 victory, would be handled with “utmost fairness.” He must have implied that justice would be delivered without fear or favour.

Rendering “justice without fear or favour” calls upon the vanguards of justice to act within the bounds of the law and discharge the sacred duty of proving that no one is above the law; not those in the Executive, the Legislative or judicial branch of government, and that no one can defy it with impunity. The Judiciary arm of government is presumed to be independent.

The assurance of the Chief Justice comes at a time when Ugandans seem to have an historical mistrust in the courts of law, especially on matters of presidential election petitions.

The High Court proceedings would, otherwise, be a great ground to expose the real electoral process as it happened and the real results, hence, salvaging the rights of the voters.

Although prior election petition cases have yielded some proposals of reforms, there has not been enough political follow-up. The institution of judges is biblical. Before Israel had a king, it had 15 judges. Gideon is known as the greatest of all.

In the New Testament, Pontius Pilate could be named as the most notorious judge. When Jesus faced him during his trial, Pilate proclaimed Him innocent. But, because he was being manipulated by the Jewish authorities, Pilate handed Jesus over to them to be crucified (see Matthew 27:26).

Although the Jewish authorities were guilty of a great sin for handing Jesus over to Pilate, according to the religious law, only Pilate still had the power and opportunity to do the right thing, according to civil law.

Although Pilate might have had strong values of right and wrong, he found himself in a pressured situation and chose to sacrifice justice, as an easier way out and for his own self-preservation. Very tragic!

God reveals Himself to be the epitome of judgment. Because He is Righteous, God’s actions and decisions are always right. Because He is Holy (integral), God cannot be bribed. Because He knows everything, God never misses an important piece of evidence, He already has all the facts.

Because He is everywhere, God is an eyewitness to everything we do. He does not have to depend on someone else’s account of what happened. Because He is All Powerful, no one can force God to judge incorrectly (see Deuteronomy 32:4). For a human judge to represent God in the Temple of Justice, and administer judgment without fear or favour, he/she ought to be upright.

God is also merciful. He judges all sin, but loves and cares for the sinner. May God help our judges and may He grant eternal rest to retired Judge V F Kibuuka Musoke.

Amen.



Msgr John Wynand Katende is a priest