Fake news has reached the apex of the nation’s psyche

It is shortly after dark, my neighbour has rushed up the hill in a big truck dated from another time. I hear him like most visitors to Kawanga Forest pulling up the rutted main Buggala Road. Then the truck suddenly comes to a stop outside the gate. Three other smaller contraptions of bicycle, persons on foot all beating the 7pm curfew stop as well. He finally enters and first conversation is the brutal killings in Masaka.

My neighbour, a tightly cropped burly man about age 60, starts to unfold the story. These new neighbours we are trying to bring in our village, “won’t we get problems similar to those in Masaka?” I then ask him why has the problem in Masaka escalated? He answers it has escalated because organ harvesting has become a big business. I wonder back, on what scale are these random killings fueling a blockbuster business.

In January on the heels of a hotly contested election in Kalangala where the sitting government grasped for the straws in the final results, fish started to die enmasse, this too was blamed on “organ harvesting” of fish maw by Chinese trawlers. In fact, the episode of fish dying in the lake began in November and two divergent opinions emerged. The Department of Fisheries claimed the fish were dying of natural causes infected by a certain organism, while most island residents claimed the fish were being poisoned for fish maw, a highly profitable business that was slapped with an 18 percent levy by the Finance Minister in the 2020/2021 budget. In fact, as the returns from fish maw have increased, fishing exports continue to drop putting one major economic activity out of business in favour of the other.

My neighbour and I then rewound ourselves to other episodes of human sacrifices. During the tenure of former IGP Kale Kayihura, there was an outbreak of fatalities of young women ages 17-21 who were being hacked to death in the Entebbe metro region. My other neighbour in this part of town is a specialised performer in the African traditional religion. My visitors and family members are always surprised how I barely mind his ways. At 3pm he is smoking a pipe.

I think his behaviour is rationally related to economic survival but his prominent huts frequented by city dwellers, my people the Baganda have a fervent religious beliefs which is why they were easy targets for the missionaries and all other forms of worship that subsist side by side today. This neighbour of mine at the height of the human sacrifices found himself behind the bars, an easy target by law enforcement because of his occupation yet there is nothing in his bones to even suggest he was a murderer.

As night continues to fall, and we lock ourselves up, my neighbour reported to me that random letters had been dropped at the Catholic mission in Bumangi by the attackers from Greater Masaka apologizing that they had been delayed in reaching Kalangala.

These letters referred to as “kiro-kitwala omunaku” are part of the nation’s rich oral history. I can see why government is concerned, its populist roots partly arose from Radio Katwe and other make your enemy look worse than you policies during the guerilla war.

There may be a pattern, but the police should be held to strict account to arrest the perpetrators of these gory acts and the politicians should simply shut up. And the pressure to confront these perpetrators should not comprise of new efforts to “arm” elderly villagers with pick axes, spears and pangas. Most of these are part of the furniture of “every homestead”, so why drive up demand in these “loaded arms”.

Fake news has created a national drama. No one dies of natural causes anymore, what happened? It doesn’t matter anymore whether you are nursing a chronic illness, have a blood clot or simply expire. When the Catholic Archbishop of Kampala died in April, I happened to know one of his attending physicians who mentioned that while the death was sudden, it was not entirely unexpected. The Archbishop had simply expired. He is just one of the most prominent Ugandans to be afflicted in death by the toxicity of fake news. Even the recent death of former Deputy IGP Maj Gen Paul Lokech has left his tribesmen and other Ugandans in disbelief at his relatively early death at only age 55.

The factory of fake news created mountains out of a mole hill extending to rituals performed on his dead body. When someone is in a hospital, family members are afraid to share details of their ill family member afraid that some bad charms will attack them.

