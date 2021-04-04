Fare-thee-well JPM, gallant son of Africa!

By Robert Mugabe More by this Author

As a young politician, I have had the opportunity to travel to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, many times to attend leadership trainings and conferences on governance. In one of those conferences, in 2009, I was selected together with Teddy Nalubega, a fellow trainee, to represent Uganda’s political party youth league leaders undergoing a young leaders’ training programme by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES). The conference brought together youth league leaders from political parties across sub-Saharan Africa.

We were co-hosted by FES and Umoja wa Vijana wa Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM-Youth League). We had the honour to meet and greet and also be addressed by prominent leaders from across the region and two former presidents; Abeid Karume of Zanzibar and Jakaya Kikwete of the United Republic of Tanzania. During the conference, leaders from across the region shared with us their first-hand experiences working with some of Africa’s greatest leaders, including Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

At that time, the debate about whether or not to make Nyerere a saint was raging. Naturally, there were proponents and opponents of this idea. The proponents argued that Nyerere was a leader who exhibited rare leadership qualities deserving of the ultimate honour of sainthood. The opponents rejected the idea explicating that sainthood would elevate Nyerere’s leadership brand to a super natural realm, making it difficult for posterity to emulate his example, yet he was a normal leader who also made mistakes.

The proponents of the idea have carried the day because the Catholic Church is now in advanced stages of making Nyerere a saint. We will come back to this another day. But what made Nyerere and his generation of leaders across the continent different and admirable? The answer lies in their vision. They went into leadership to work for, protect and advance the interests of their peoples and nations. Not for self-aggrandizement or glorification.

Therefore, whatever they said or did was in line with that goal. They made mistakes without a doubt. But these were honest mistakes in pursuit of the peoples’ aspirations. That is why they built strong political parties as well as state institutions; provided efficient social services to the citizens; utilised natural wealth of the country in the interest of the country; viciously fought against theft of public resources and stood firm against imperial interests.

This was a common thread in the inspirational stories shared by the leaders who addressed us in that conference.

This is the story of former president John Pombe Magufuli (JPM). He gave his country and the African continent new hope in Africa’s renaissance. He implemented huge infrastructural projects, significantly reduced cost of public administration, fought graft without fear or favour, defied imperial interests, and most importantly, he was extremely humble and led by example.

JPM was a breath of fresh air in the polluted political atmosphere that most of sub-Saharan Africa is. He awoke Tanzania and the whole of Africa to the possibility of transforming our continent within a relatively short time, provided, we get leaders who care about their peoples’ interests. He taught us that we can firmly stand against the interests of compradors and economic hit men and pursue African peoples’ interests. He rekindled the spirit of ubuntu in the face of rabid capitalism.

We are very proud of Your Excellency’s monumental achievements in five years. You didn’t need 35 years to score. You may have erred in the course of executing your duties, but prima facie evidence suggests that whatever you did was in the interest of your country and its people. Please convey our heartfelt felicitations to comrades Nyerere, Osagyefo, Madiba, Lumumba, Nasser, etc. Let them know that the fort is heavy, but we shall continue holding it. Fare-thee-well comrade JPM. Aluta continua

The writer is a politician, trainer and writer

