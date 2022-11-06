Farewell Ambassador Francis Kasirye

On October 26, death robbed Uganda of a very distinguished career diplomat, Ambassador Francis Joseph Kasirye, who passed on at Nakasero Hospital, Kampala, barely one month before what would have been his 83rd birthday.

He was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29, at Kitende, Entebbe Road. The sad news about Kasirye passing on was received with shock, grief and deep sorrow by friends and colleagues of Uganda’s diplomatic service.

Francis was married to Ms Jane Kasirye and the couple was blessed with four children, namely, Robert Kasirye, Michael Kasirye (RIP), Martin Kasirye and Dr Ivy Kasirye Kiddu; and four grandchildren, namely Robin Kasirye, Amy Kasirye, Hannah Kasirye and Aaron Joseph Kiddu.

I would like to convey, on behalf of my family, friends and colleagues, our heartfelt condolences to Ms Kasirye and the bereaved family. May God comfort her and the family during this difficult time of mourning.

Francis was a colleague and a friend for many years. He was a decent, humble, patient, selfless and honest man of integrity. He was a team player, patriot, nationalist, pan-Africanist and a gentleman par excellence. I thank God for Francis’ exemplary life, family, contribution to Uganda and Christian witness.

Francis was born on November 19, 1939, in Mbale, then Bugisu District. He was a student at Nyondo Primary School, Namilyango Junior School, Namilyango College and Royal Technical College (now University of Nairobi) from 1958-1961. After graduation in 1961, he joined the civil service in July 1961 and his first appointment was assistant district commissioner, Mbale and Soroti, from 1961-1965.

In 1965 he was appointed foreign service officer and posted to the Embassy of Uganda, Bonn, accredited to West Germany. He served in Bonn from 1966-1967 after which he was posted to serve at the Uganda High Commission, London, from 1967-1969. From 1969-1974 he served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters. It was during this period that our paths crossed for the first time, in 1970, when I was appointed foreign service officer, Grade VI (third secretary).

Francis was posted to Bonn again for a second tour of duty and served from 1975-1979; thereafter he was appointed ambassador of Uganda to Sudan from 1980-1982. On his return to Kampala from Khartoum, he was appointed director at ministry headquarters from 1982-1985.

From 1985-1996, Francis served with distinction as permanent secretary at several ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Local Government, President’s Office, Planning and Economic Development and Trade and Industry.

Francis was a God-fearing man of faith who was a strong believer in God and a devout follower of Jesus Christ our Saviour. At a thanksgiving Mass held at Our Lady of Africa Catholic Church, Mbuya on October 28, Martin Kasirye, a career diplomat, paid a passionate and glowing tribute to his father in which he outlined what he called “Dad’s seven mottos” as follows: “Trust in God; nothing is impossible with God; God helps those who help themselves; be prepared; your education is your salvation; to whom much is given, much is expected and if something is worth doing, it is worth doing properly.”

Like Apostle Paul, Francis fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith. May the good Lord award him the crown of righteousness which awaits him in heaven!

Francis has left a rich and powerful legacy which will guide and inspire millions of Ugandans, especially public servants and career diplomats, for many years. His record as a competent, diligent, hardworking and honest senior public servant shines brightly and speaks eloquently for itself. May his soul rest in eternal peace!