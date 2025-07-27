Farewell to a legal giant: In memory of Prof Kanyeihamba

It is with profound sorrow and deep admiration that I pay tribute to the late Prof George W Kanyeihamba, one of Uganda’s most eminent legal minds and a man I was honoured to call my mentor, teacher, and friend.

Prof Kanyeihamba was a towering presence in Uganda’s jurisprudential and academic history. As a Justice of the Supreme Court, a constitutional law expert, a prolific author, and a passionate advocate for human rights, his contribution to the legal and civic evolution of this country is immeasurable.

His was a principled voice that consistently championed the rule of law, constitutionalism, and the independence of the Judiciary—often in the face of great personal and political adversity.

Beyond his public achievements, I was privileged to know a more personal side of him. I worked with him closely as the editor of his book, Legal and Professional Ethics for Professionals and Lawyers.

In that process, I saw a man deeply committed to the moral foundations of the legal profession—meticulous, unyielding in principle, yet always willing to listen and to teach.

The experience shaped my own legal path and reminded me that the law is not merely a tool of power, but a calling to serve with integrity.

Our bond deepened during a challenging period of illness when he was admitted to LA Memorial Medical Services in Entebbe.

I had the honour of nursing him back to strength, witnessing first-hand his resilience, humour, and sharp intellect even in frailty. During those days, he often reminded me—half-jokingly, half-solemnly—that I had great potential and must not waste it.

His belief in me was unwavering, and his mentorship remains one of the most formative influences in my life. It saddens me beyond words that he has left us before I could see him again. I had longed for one more conversation—another debate, another shared story, another moment to express my gratitude.

Yet even in his absence, his voice endures through his works, his legacy, and the countless lives he impacted. Uganda has lost a national treasure—a fearless thinker, a devoted teacher, and a true servant of justice. I have lost a mentor and a man I greatly admired.

May we honour his memory by upholding the values he stood for: truth, justice, and unwavering integrity. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Ms Tasha Mwigarire is a lawyer and advocate of the High Court of Kenya.