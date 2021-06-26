Father’s Day: Who, or was it?

By Joseph Ochieno More by this Author

Last Sunday, June 20, was Fathers’ Day. With excitement and dedication, we did our bits and, so did adoring children, their mothers and on such days, everyone else – at least symbolically.

Being in the trenches, a video link presented a jubilant team the other side of the isle, with one little madam (mama) thumping her feet from room-to-room to announce that she was on the line with her father.

But that was not before she had rushed to a study corner, to show off and read a Fathers’ Day-love-letter she had earlier written to father, the second in as many weeks as she learns to write.

These experiences are God-given; only fathers and their children get it. Mothers, of course, know it for their relationships and experiences with their children are in their own ways unique, different and special. For everyone else, they can only imagine it, if they do.

As the day’s experience as a hit – of happiness – settled in, I resumed the usual mental review, those series of thoughts immediately after: an even more urgent reunion sought but no, the lockdown is here, Covid-19.

Then like hailstorm in my mind, streamed the stories, the experiences, the sights; children without fathers, those who hardly see their fathers, those who do not know their fathers, victims of parental violence and abuse or, witnesses of violence against their mothers, those caged by their fathers (not to see, live with or access their mothers and vice-versa), those who have to beg for school fees from their fathers (who have moved onto-new-pastures), those for whom ‘daddy’ is a guest at home, for he returns at 3am every other night (mbu, out-with-the-‘boys’), those who begin to ‘blame’ the mothers for the father’s absence, sometimes true of course, but I mean those from whom the fathers marched off, once they had bred. ‘Fathers’.

A child is an outcome of a woman and a man. The father’s role and position on these matters are biblical, but not the purpose of these arguments.

Children’s best place is with both parents. For tragic and many other factors, these are not always possible.

But for one parent to conveniently disconnect this formula is wrong and for the children, tragic. For a father to do it, deliberately or, when it can be avoided, is criminal.

The stories of some men, especially those who can afford and avoid, dumping their critical roles and responsibilities as heads of households and particularly as fathers to their children are rather too many.

There are those who live and boast around Minister’s Village, Ntinda in Kampala, while their ‘now-mere-seeds of their-blood’ are reeling from the other side of town, yes, same town.

One child, now possibly 10 years of age, has no clue who the father is. The willing mother concedes, the chap is within this town, ‘so I hear’.

Of course she knows, perhaps even the door numbers of places he has worked or lived over the last decade. I do not know the true story, but the mother claims the guy just walked out, she begged him to stay to no avail and, to date, has no issues with the guy seeing or supporting the child.

In my last experience, from the day I knew she had been conceived, I touched her every opportune moment till she was birthed. And from birth, I have done and sought to do everything except practically, breastfeed.



Just into second week of pre-school class, my dearest was bullied that; she ‘has no father’ simply because the little boy had not seen me. Come on, African fathers (and mothers…), let’s deliver our children from the demon of rejection.

A voluntary, (Disclaimer: non-circumstantial) absent-father is a contradiction, a disgrace and a danger to the African-child and potential manhood for as Okot p’Bitek’s fictional Ocol would tell Lawino, such a man, “whatever you call yourself, whatever the bush (talking) parrots call you; you are (like Covid-19 vaccine-thief) not a man”, I mean a true Father.

The writer is a pan-Afrikanist and former columnist with New African Magazine Jop3upc@yahoo.co.uk