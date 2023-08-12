FDC needs Jesus, Marx

On Tuesday, Dr Frank Nabwiso, a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Elders’ Council, asked Dr Kizza Besigye, as one of the founding members of the party, to avoid being “used” as this would spoil his legacy and all that he has done for the party.

Dr Nabwiso volunteered this advice to Dr Besigye while addressing the media at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, about the party’s findings in the ongoing fight over “dirty money”.

To many, the Opposition in Uganda has proved itself to be in injury time; as time borrowed from a last breath deferred.

Sure, the Opposition is in its twilight days. But twilight implies dawn and the Opposition must be reborn or die of its wounds.

This rebirth will require the eternal spark of inspiration.

Especially if the Opposition hopes to defeat a National Resistance Movement (NRM) government drawing its own inspiration from Africa’s historical, geo-political ties with Russia.

President Museveni last month even went so far as to say he saw no reason to criticise Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, extolling Russian-African friendship during the visit of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Whenever issues come up and some people want us to take positions against Russia, we say, ‘But you people, these people have been with us for the last 100 years, how can we be automatically against them?’” Museveni said.

Such inspirational expedience will surely serve the NRM well as it grows more hardline.

The Opposition must thus match tactics-to-tactics with the NRM by employing the inspiration, as it were, and organisation of Russian revolutionaries of old, such as Vladimir Ilyich Lenin.

In similar vein to our Opposition’s careerist trajectory, Lenin initially seemed to be a man on an express train to nowhere.

Before becoming “the father of the Soviet Union” (the so-called Hammer and Sickle), Lenin was babied by his mother and sisters, Anna, Ol’ga and Mariia, until he was approaching the age of 50.

When he was making his way back from exile in 1916, he and his colleagues were on a train. And some smokers were taking too much time in the toilet, puffing away.

This created a very long queue and the dancing discomfort that comes with one anxiously waiting one’s turn to use the toilet.

Lenin devised a system of rationing toilet access by cutting up the toilet paper into small strips as tickets, issued by him.

There were two types of tickets: one for the smokers and the other for the ‘off loaders’.

And since he limited the tickets, the smokers had to limit their puffing….problem solved.

Indeed, that’s when his colleagues exchanged knowing glances that silently expressed the belief that yes; Lenin could run a country which was in the toilet.

This sense of order runs counter to the disorder Lenin unleashed with his revolution.

The contradictions did not end there.

A confirmed atheist, Lenin smuggled himself into Russia disguised as a Lutheran pastor!

In dialectical materialism, contradiction, as defined by Karl Marx, usually refers to an opposition of social forces (stupidity, ignorance, anarchy, order etc.).

Likewise, the contradictions in Lenin’s ascent maybe tailored to the contradictions in FDC’s descent by the Marxian rationale for contradictions.

They (contradictions) are after all inevitable because different social classes have conflicting collective goals.

This reality should form the philosophical underpinnings of the political ideology that will inform tomorrow’s governmental policies with respect to navigating schisms and infighting.

It also helps the Opposition in appreciating its own contradictions as smaller versions of the grander contradictions on a national level. Contradictions, Marx agrees, that are locomotives of change.

Phillip Matogo is a professional copywriter

[email protected]