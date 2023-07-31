FDC: Why we need a political financing law

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has in the recent weeks served the nation with melodrama resulting from accusations that party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi received billions of shillings for them to hand over the party to President Museveni.

As to whether these allegations are true, your guess is as good as your neighbour’s. Accusations of this kind are not unique to FDC as they previously surfaced in Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), the Democratic Party (DP), Jeema, and National Unity Platform (NUP), among others.

These fights speak to the lack of transparency in political financing in the respective political parties. One of the primary sources of funding for political parties in Uganda is the State. The government provides a range of financing support to political parties, including financial contributions, subsidies and tax exemptions.

The government’s financial support covers election-related expenses, including the purchase of campaign materials; posters, billboards, and other marketing materials.

Campaign manpower, including polling agents and other election officials, also receive payments from government coffers.

Another source of political party funding in Uganda is private contributions. Private funding covers donations from individuals, organisations and corporations, including multinational companies. These private contributions can come in various forms, including cash or in-kind donations such as advertising space, transport, and the provision of logistical support.

Private funding is critical to political parties’ success, particularly during election campaigns, where a significant amount of money is needed for political advertisements, rallies, and other forms of campaigning.

However, there have been concerns about the lack of transparency in the funding process, leading to allegations of corruption and unethical practices like those we are witnessing in FDC.

While international scholarship shows there is no universal prescription ensuring the effectiveness of political party finance regimes, regulations on party funding play an important role in strengthening democracy, curbing opportunities for corruption and undue influence, and enhancing transparency and accountability.

FDC previously enjoyed the position of being the biggest Opposition political party, which came with the advantage of being the second most public-funded political party after the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). So they appeared to be in a comfortable place, even though the formula used to distribute funds to political parties was legally problematic and with little or no accountability. Today, the situation is different as NUP is the largest Opposition political party.

Towards the 2021 General Election, I offered technical support towards efforts to have a stand-alone law on political financing in Uganda.

The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of the 10th Parliament was convinced that our politics had been highly commercialised and thus recommended that a stand-alone law on political financing be enacted as opposed to the few scattered provisions in some of the electoral laws.

One of the controversial provisions in the private member’s Bill we had supported related to declaration of sources of finance.

However, these efforts were cut short because while there was unanimous agreement by politicians from all parties that unregulated money was increasingly damaging our democracy, many felt they would be legislating themselves out of political office.

Money has increasingly become an inevitable component of any democracy because it enables political participation, campaigning and representation.

However, if not effectively regulated, it can undermine the integrity of political processes and institutions and jeopardise the quality of democracy.

In conclusion, by painfully ensuring transparency in fundraising, political parties can promote democratic and participatory governance and foster public trust in political processes governed by the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.