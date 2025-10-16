Feeding the world is not a gesture of generosity, it is an act of justice





Today, as the world gathers once again to mark World Food Day, the moment demands more than reflection, it demands honesty. Hunger remains one of humanity’s most enduring injustices, not for lack of knowledge or resources, but because of the unevenness of opportunity.

It is not only the absence of food; it is the absence of choice, of power, of dignity. It lives in the silent classrooms where children struggle to learn on empty stomachs, in the tired faces of mothers who ration meals to stretch through the week, and in the calloused hands of smallholder farmers who cultivate the food that sustains nations but often sleep hungry themselves.

Across Africa, this struggle is deeply personal. It is the farmer in South Sudan waiting anxiously for rain that may never come. It is the grandmother in northern Mozambique, coaxing green shoots from parched soil with nothing but patience and prayer. It is the young man in rural Uganda, full of ideas and potential, but unable to access land, capital, or fair markets. These are not stories of despair but rather stories of persistence. And within them lies a quiet, unstoppable kind of hope, the kind that grows from the soil upward.

That hope is visible every day in communities transforming their relationship with food, not through grand policies, but through simple acts of courage. In Mozambique, children in early learning centres are tending small school gardens bursting with spinach, beans, and tomatoes. They plant, water, and harvest together, often with their parents’ help. For many, it is the first time they have seen how food grows. The meals prepared from these gardens do more than fill stomachs, they nourish pride and teach a lesson that will outlast any donation. This fight against hunger begins in our own hands.

In Uganda and Rwanda, community gardens have become sanctuaries of renewal. Here, learning happens not in lecture halls, but on the land itself. Teachers, farmers, and parents gather in circles, sharing seeds, compost, and centuries-old knowledge. A farmer teaches another how to trap moisture in sandy soils, a teacher explains nutrition to a group of mothers, a child proudly brings home a basket of vegetables that will feed the family that night. The soil becomes the first teacher, patient, impartial, and alive with possibility.

But the true transformation begins when those lessons meet opportunity. Feeding children and training farmers are critical first steps, yet they mean little if markets fail the people who grow our food. Across Eastern and Southern Africa, a quiet revolution is underway. Through partnerships that connect farmers directly to buyers, local producers are now trading fairly, earning predictably, and investing confidently.

In Uganda, a group of dairy farmers who once poured unsold milk into the soil will now deliver it daily to collection hubs under a groundbreaking off-take agreement. Each litre is traced, weighed, and paid for through digital systems that restores trust. The result is not just better income but restored dignity. A farmer who once farmed in fear of loss now plans for the future with certainty. Children go to school because their parents can now rely on the land, they once felt betrayed them.

This shift from aid to enterprise, from dependency to dignity represents a quiet but profound revolution in Africa’s food systems. It shows that development reaches its fullest meaning not when it delivers ready-made solutions, but when it unlocks the potential already present within communities. That belief lies at the heart of the mission: to enable people to feed themselves and their communities to thrive sustainably. Food, in this sense, is no longer an act of relief but liberation. It is how people reclaim agency over their lives, restore their confidence, and shape their own futures.

Yet the path forward remains steep. Across much of the continent, climate change has redrawn the rhythm of the seasons. Droughts now stretch longer, rains arrive out of rhythm or not at all, and floods that once came once a decade now sweep through villages several times a year. Crops wither, livestock perish, and livelihoods collapse overnight. In this new reality, a farmer’s resilience is tested daily, deciding whether to risk scarce seeds on uncertain rains, whether to sell produce early to pay school fees, or whether to keep enough food aside for the family.

The rising cost of living has left families balancing impossible choices, while fragmented markets continue to reward quantity over quality, and intermediaries earn more than the growers themselves. These are not distant challenges but rather quiet battles fought every day in Africa’s kitchens and fields.

That is why this World Food Day cannot be one of celebration alone. It must stir our collective conscience. Hunger is not inevitable; it is the result of the systems we have built and the priorities we continue to overlook. Ending it will take more than goodwill or aid, it requires justice. It demands fairness in trade, better access to finance for farmers, stronger investment in local production, and above all, a global resolve to build resilience from the ground up.

When I think about the future of food, I no longer think of it as a question of yield or technology, but of people. I think of the young mother in Angola who turned her small poultry farm into a thriving microenterprise, feeding her neighbours while using her earnings to send her children to school. I think of the teacher in Mozambique proudly unveiling a “garden-in-a-box,” where drought-resistant vegetables thrive in recycled crates and young learners discover that even the smallest space can grow abundance.

I think of the dairy farmers in Uganda who once poured unsold milk into the soil but now deliver it to digital collection hubs, confident that every litre will be bought, weighed, and paid for transparently. These stories are not outliers; they are signals of a deeper transformation, a new narrative of self-reliance, innovation, and pride taking root across the continent.

World Food Day 2025 reminds us that true progress cannot be measured in tonnes of grain or litres of milk alone, but in the dignity of those who produce them. It asks us to look beyond statistics, to see the child who can now eat before learning, the farmer who can plan beyond one planting season, the community that can feed itself without waiting for aid. Each of these moments is a quiet triumph against hunger, and together, they form the foundation of a more just and nourished world.

As we commemorate this World Food Day, may we remember that feeding the world is not a gesture of generosity, it is an act of justice. It is inclusion, fairness, and shared responsibility in practice. True change begins when every person, regardless of where they are born, has the power to grow, to trade, to eat, and to thrive. And as seeds of hope continue to take root across Africa, we are reminded that the most powerful harvest is not what we take from the earth, it is what we give back to humanity.

Samuel Ssempala, Senior Director – Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, ForAfrika Global Support Office.