Fifa has invited politics to football

In James Riordan’s book titled: When guns fall silent, he documents a real life incident that happened during WWI when British and German soldiers observed a truce by playing football in no-man’s land. The most striking thing is that the two enemies communicated and agreed to briefly lay down their arms to honour humanity by playing the beautiful game. The game ended peacefully and days later they returned to war.

World over, football has been used as a tool to end political conflicts in countries such Ivory Coast, where then national team skipper, Didier Drogba, helped broker a truce between government and rebels through a football match.

Liberia experienced the same with George and the list of incidents where football has saved humanity is endless.

Where football authorities and figures have found themselves without necessary influence to cause a ceasefire, they have remained neutral.

In fact, that is the widely acceptable standard that football and politics do not mix unless it is for ceasing hostilities.

Many players and officials have been fined for ‘meddling’ in political issues and the most recent one to fall short is Mesut Ozil, whose criticism of China’s treatment of Uighurs Muslims drew sharp criticism from football authorities.

However, a line was crossed a few days ago when Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, sparking off a wide range of sanctions against the former.

Whereas it is widely believed this war could have been avoided, Fifa’s rush to ban Russia from all football activities smirks of double standards.

You cannot impose a fine on players who express their views in a conflict while at the same time you involve yourself in a conflict between two nations.

Fifa basically took a side and invited politics into its realm. This is a dangerous precedent that might haunt the football world in future.

Football is supposed to be something that unifies people. I have many people I don’t agree with politically and even personally but when it comes to supporting SC Villa, we are one. We celebrate when it wins and get disappointed when we lose.

In fact, it is a no-brainer that nothing unifies Ugandans than The Cranes.

Back in the 70s, when the army came to control football authorities, it led to the infamous Express-Simba game. Whereas the army thought it had subdued Express supporters by banning the club, Simba players suffered the wrath of the public two years later when the Idi Amin government was overthrown. They were jailed and some were killed yet they played no part in the atrocities of the army on civilians. That is just one of the many examples where the mix of politics and football ends badly.

So, football should remain a unifier, not a divider. By choosing a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Fifa is going to be sucked into many other wars and its integrity will be put on the line.