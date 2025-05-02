Fifty years of Kasese as a district in Uganda

On Wednesday April 30, Kasese District celebrated 50 years of existence. This celebration was a year late because the district was created in 1974. Two districts were carved from Tooro District (as part of the solution to the Rwenzururu Rebellion). They were Bwamba (later Bundibugyo) and Rwenzori (later Kasese) districts. The boundaries were a bit arbitrary. Both Rwenzori and Tooro were not satisfied with the boundaries. For instance, Bwamba District stretched into Tooro to include Nyakasura School. It is even said for the first one or two years of Bwamba District, Nyakasura School students would celebrate their Independence Day in Bundibugyo.

The boundaries “were corrected” and Nyakasura School and Kichwamba Technical College were brought “back home” into Tooro District. For Rwenzori District, their complaint was “losing Bunyangabu” (which was predominantly inhabited by Bakonzo). The Bunyangabu issue was “never pursued” further than mere grumbling. The two districts were initially part of the eight counties of the former Tooro Kingdom namely Burahya, Bwamba (Bundibugyo District), Bunyangabu, Busongora (Kasese District), Mwenge, Kyaka, Kamwenge and Kitagwenda.

As part of our National Civics lessons, Mrs Rubaale (our P3 teacher) made us cram the names of these counties. May it be known that all the counties of Tooro Kingdom as October 9, 1962, are now bona fide districts? Except Bwamba County (later Bwamba District and later Bundibugyo District) which has been split into the current districts of Bundibugyo and Ntoroko districts. All these eight counties are now districts. However, Bwamba and Butahya counties have been split into two districts each: Bwamba (Bundibugyo and Ntoroko) and Burahya (Kabarole and Fort Portal City).

In spite of the 50 years of “independence”, the influence of Rutooro as the main language is still palpable. When in Kasese, one should maintain his or her Rutooro language. In fact, only public space which has almost completely transitioned from Rutooro to Lhukonzo is the district headquarters in Rukooki. The joke is that the first real Mukonzo district chairperson was Yokas Bihande in 1996.

I was old enough in 1974 when Rwenzori District was created from Tooro. The whole district was like a jamboree. Even in Muhokya (our Muhokya), which was cosmopolitan (and the birthplace of Omukama Rukiidi), there was excitement. And then there was the small matter of the Rwenzururu United Kingdom.

They rejected the idea of Rwenzori District. Remember they acted and behaved as a separate country from Uganda. They couldn’t fathom the idea of a country called Uganda creating a district in a different country called Rwenzururu Kingdom. Plus: Rwenzururu had the mechanisms to enforce what they didn’t like. Anybody cheering the creation of the district “would see…”. Indeed, some people did see. In the early days of his presidency, Mr Museveni instituted a commission to review local administration. It was headed Prof Mahmoud Mamdan. The commission recommended that either Bunyangabu be made part of Kasese or be designated as separate district from Kabarole District. The idea of a Rwenzori District carved out of Tooro Kingdom had been tabled even before independence.

The Orukurato (Tooro Kingdom Parliament) was expanded to include elective representation from parts of the kingdom in which Bakonzo and Bamba were a majority. On Tooro Kingdom in post-independent Uganda, the Bakonzo and Baamba representatives made two demands: that the Bakonzo and Bamba be left to speak their native languages in Ourukurato and that the office of the Omuhikirwa (prime minister) be held in rotation among the three major communities namely Batooro, Bakonzo and Bamba. Both demands were rejected. That is when the Bakonzo and Bamba demanded for a separate district from Tooro Kingdom. During the Rwenzururu rebellion in the 1960s, a sub district was created administered by the prime minister’s office.

