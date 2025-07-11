Finance Act can unlock youth-led businesses

On June 12, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija presented the National Budget for the Financial Year 2025/2026, highlighting Uganda’s economic growth trajectory and unveiling targeted measures to expand opportunities for youth-led enterprises and small businesses.

With a projected growth rate of seven percent, up from 6.5 percent last year, Uganda’s economy continues to rebound from the Covid-19 tailspin and is expected to be the seventh fastest-growing economy in the world, according to projections. In a paradigm shift, the government has committed to inclusive economic development, with young entrepreneurs and SMEs at the centre of this vision.

As Uganda’s economy lurches towards an ambitious goal of a $500b economy, the Finance Act 2025 introduces a range of reforms designed to support innovation, job creation, and formal economic participation by the youth and grassroots enterprises.

One of those initiatives is empowering grassroots enterprise through the Parish Development Model (PDM). Now in its fifth year, PDM continues to play a vital role in transitioning rural backwaters into the formal economy. With more than 3.8 million household engagements recorded, the programme has laid a strong foundation for local enterprise growth.

For many youth and women in rural areas, PDM has opened doors to financial inclusion and entrepreneurship support, paving the way for small-scale businesses to flourish. This is in addition to other government interventions, particularly the Emyooga programme, the Youth Livelihood Programme, the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme, and the GROW project for women.

The Finance Act 2025 addresses several reforms tailored for youth and small businesses, many of which nearly collapsed from the Covid-19 financial chokehold.

On June 30, the President assented to a series of progressive laws that directly target the constraints faced by start-ups, youth-owned enterprises, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These legislative reforms are a game-changer for young Ugandans seeking to build sustainable businesses. Among the reforms is the Income Tax (Amendment) Act, which offers a three-year tax break for small businesses.

Nascent entrepreneurs and SMEs with capital investment of Shs500m or less are now entitled to a three-year income tax exemption. This will significantly reduce the financial burden during the critical early years of takeoff for budding business enterprises and boost youth entrepreneurship. The reform takes cognisance of the country’s population demographic, whose median age is 16.

The other reforms include:

1. Digital economy incentives: The exclusion of digital services tax for non-resident digital service providers serving associated Ugandan entities is expected to attract global tech players, expanding digital market access and collaboration opportunities for local youth in tech and e-commerce.

2. Stamp Duty (Amendment) Act: Eliminating costly barriers to finance and growth.

By removing stamp duty on essential documents such as agreements, mortgage deeds, and crop mortgages, the government has made it easier for young business owners and farmers to secure loans, formalise partnerships, and scale their operations.

3. Value Added Tax (VAT) Amendment Act: VAT offers support to the youth in manufacturing and green innovation. Raw materials used in deep cycle battery and composite lantern production, textile and garment manufacturing, biomass pellets (briquettes from biodegradable waste), have been exempted from paying VAT.

The VAT Act also reinstates charges on inflated transactions, reinforcing transparency and creating a fairer business environment. These incentives support youth participation in manufacturing, clean energy, and sustainable industry, all sectors with high job creation potential for young Ugandans.

Uganda’s Finance Act 2025 represents a bold step toward unlocking the potential of the country’s youth and empowering the small business sector.

The writer, Enoch Barata, is the director legal services, National Resistance Movement (NRM).