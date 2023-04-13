Finance women development-oriented activities in the agricultural value chain

Women play a vital role in Uganda’s agricultural value chain activities ranging from production, post-harvest handling, agro-processing to marketing. According to the recent report by the European Union, women account for 58 percent and 72 percent of the total labour force at production and post-harvest handling stages respectively in Uganda. Despite the key role that women play along the value chain, they are among the poorest sections of the population.

Women are financially excluded due to lack of collateral, a perception of high risk, and limited knowledge of the loan application processes, among other barriers.

Relatedly, land ownership is a major barrier to women’s fair engagement in the agriculture value chain. In accordance with cultural norms, women typically do not own land in many parts of the country, especially where customary tenure system dominates.

This affects their ability to access inputs on credit, control production processes and make decisions regarding the proceeds from agricultural sales.

Other constraints to women’s productive engagement in agriculture include high costs of inputs, poor access to financial and extension services and high transportation costs. Women’s participation in unpaid domestic care work such as childcare activities affect their ability to allocate time to financially rewarding work. Also, there aren’t sufficient or appropriate extension services in some places to address women’s information and skills needs.

Lack of proper extension services, therefore, limits women’s ability to increase the quality and quantity of agricultural yields.

Nationally, the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda (as amended) puts women in the prime light.

It makes various provisions aimed at the empowerment of women, children, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and ethnic minorities, among others. Similarly, the national development plan emphasises the commercialisation of agriculture to increase production and productivity, with intensification of production, agro-processing, and marketing as launch pads. Accordingly, the funding to the agriculture sector value chain over the years has aimed to improve production and productivity.

This is done through the distribution of seedlings to farmers and stocking materials; strengthening research and technology development; providing extension services to farmers; improving value addition, agro-processing, post-harvest handling, storage facilities, and market infrastructure; expanding water for production facilities; increasing access to affordable agricultural finance; and enforcing standards and quality assurance to improve market access.

To enhance women inclusion, there have been several funding initiatives for women entrepreneurs devised by the government, financial institutions, religious organisations, NGOs and the private sector. Much of the government’s efforts have been geared towards agricultural value chain where women account for 77 percent of the total labour force.

Specifically, Uganda Development Bank, which is mandated with promoting socio-economic development of Uganda, established special programmes to implement and manage interventions in the categories of women, SMEs and youth for both start-ups and existing businesses.

Economic empowerment of women through development financing remains fundamental for sustainable socio-economic development of Uganda in the pursuit to improve the livelihood of Ugandans.

There is thus a need to gear up efforts towards sectors that employ most women in the country such as agricultural value chain and sectors key for economic structural transformation like manufacturing to move labour and other resources from low productive to high productive sectors of the economy.

Empowering women economically remains key for sustainable development and improved livelihood of Ugandans.