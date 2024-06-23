Finding balance between character and competence

By Rosette Wamambe



Most of us will recall a game we loved to play in childhood which was having a friend sit on one side of a beam while we sat on the other.

Up and down, we went while singing and laughing. As we grew older, however, the game got more interesting when we tried to balance the beam. Quite an impossible task if you ask me. I believe this is what happens between character and competence as we grow in leadership.

I looked up the meaning of these words. Character refers to the mental and moral qualities distinctive to an individual, while competence is the ability to do something successfully or efficiently. I believe it is safe to conclude that character has to do with who we are, and competence is about what we do. According to Jackson Browne, “Our character is what we do when we think no one is looking.” We know that as we lead, we tend to tap into our personalities.

There are leaders who tend more towards the relationship side, such leaders tend to lead with emotional maturity and express their feelings with courage.

They balance this with taking into consideration the feelings and convictions of others. On the other hand, however, are leaders whose focus is more on the task at hand.

For them, the task defines the relationship. I believe when asked, the latter will say the competence side needs to be at the top, while the former will say the character side must go up.

Effective leaders know that both character and competence are necessary to get the beam balanced for them to get the bottom line results they crave.

Having the right skills and experience needs to be coupled with emotional maturity and a moral compass that leads the organisation in the right direction.

I believe it is one of the reasons organisations opt for assessments like the 360 degree which enables one to get information about a leader from different angles like those they lead or manage, stakeholders, customers and colleagues.

Such assessments can reveal that although one is bringing home great numbers, they are leaving a trail of wounded people, and they, therefore, need to work on their character development. Leaders who possess a strong character are often reliable, fair and can be counted upon to take the organisation in the right direction regardless of the environment they may be operating in.



It was Warren Buffet who observed that when hiring he looks for three skills; intelligence, energy and integrity. He then went on to state that integrity is the most important and if it is lacking the first two do not matter. I agree with this advice given that in today’s world, it is imperative that leaders can make ethical decisions. A good character will always be the North Star that guides one as they navigate messy environments which intelligence and energy alone cannot do.

John Maxwell correctly observed that leadership is all about influence and when one has good moral behaviour, they can influence and inspire the younger generations to follow suit.

It follows, therefore, that in a world where we tend to focus more on growing our competencies so we can find the next seat in the boardroom, perhaps it is time we also asked ourselves when the last time was we took courses to grow in virtues like humility, trust, empathy and honesty, among others.

What I know for sure is that for us to achieve a balance on the leadership seesaw, we need to ensure both our character and competence sides receive the same attention. It is this balance that will see us become effective leaders who will leave a legacy that others can build on.