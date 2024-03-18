Finding the fun in maths

The International Day of Mathematics, which is an annual event held on March 14, has a mission to inspire the world through math. The main purpose of this day is to inspire students to do math, and to show them how broad and creative this subject can be.

When students graduate and move on in their lives, they are not going to solve quadratic equations every day, but they are going to face many different problems, and in those problems, it is going to be very important to find a creative solution. All solutions to the problems are not going to be straightforward, and that is what math is about, to make creative solutions for unusual problems.



Today’s world is increasingly complex, and future generations will need strong mathematical skills to succeed. However, it can be difficult to engage young people in what can seem to be a very abstract discipline. The International Day of Math is an ideal opportunity to share our love of mathematics with the world around us, especially for our youngest citizens. It is a chance to explore and play with math.

It is widely claimed by many education professionals that the fostering of curious and adaptable mindsets among students is just as important as the teaching of key mathematical facts. This is sometimes referred to as metacognition, the practice of understanding one’s thought processes to approach new and complex problems with confidence. And there is still increasing recognition within the wider learning community of both the immediate and long-term value of playful math, with creative subjects such as coding for fun and recreational innovation being linked to popular movements in educational methodology.

Every year, there is a different theme for the day, and the event organisers, especially welcome ideas from children, their parents or guardians, and families when this is being chosen. Last year, the theme was “Math is everywhere,’’ which encouraged participants to discover and consider the role and presence of math in their everyday lives. This year’s theme, “Playing with Math,” aligns seamlessly with our event’s mission to provide a novel approach to the often daunting field of academics, promoting creativity and original thinking synonymous with the essence of playful math.

By introducing fun activities, concepts, and games that are not traditionally associated with each other, we can help break down the barriers to engagement and understanding for our young scholars. Recurrent studies have shown that focused play, such as puzzle-solving can encourage a range of creative and flexible thinking that is directly tied to breakthroughs in modern science. This allows unique approaches to problem-solving that may bypass the limits of more established modes of thought.

According to the official website of the event, the theme is chosen because play has an important role in early mathematical learning. A growing body of research done by scholars in the field of cognitive development indicates that there are unique long-term cognitive benefits to playing with math materials in the early years. As of now, in most societies, math is taught as a subject, and not many people realise the joy and fun.

This year’s International Day of Mathematics focus is not only a chance to play and experience something different in math events, but a real opportunity to showcase the positive changes that are driven by a more imaginative and open world view - something that should matter to policymakers and practitioners.