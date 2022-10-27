Fire: Good for humanity but very deadly too

We have had a lot of fatalities caused by infernos in Uganda in the past 10 years, the most recent being Salama School for the Blind in Mukono where we lost eleven children. My condolences to all those who lost their loved ones and businesspeople who have lost lots of properties.

Looking through the debates on our social media platforms however, one sees a lot of misinformation on the issue of fires –actually some commentators have weaponized these infernos to appear like there is a political angle to them. Our media houses have not helped-actually one TV station has continuously reported these infernos as “amasomero agokeddwa” (schools that have been burnt by unknown people). Here is my take.

We have lived with fire for more than a hundred thousand years. Unfortunately, much as fire benefits humanity, it is deadly too when it gets out of control or is deliberately used to cause harm.

There is no country I know of in modern civilization that has not suffered human losses due to fires. In East Africa, Uganda unfortunately leads with a fire death rate of 7.9 followed by Tanzania, and Kenya with 7.2 and 5.1 fire death rates, respectively. Zambia leads in Africa with a fire death rate of 9.4. For comparison purposes the USA has a fire death rate of 1.3 and Russia 4.7.

Much as arson is the first suspected cause of most fires, especially in Uganda, in all countries-except in those with high frequency of terrorist explosions, the leading causes of fires are domestic cooking, heating equipment, electrical, smoking materials and wildfires.

On the local scene, suspected arsonists are at the center of conspiracy theories put forward to explain the cause of fire whenever we have had fatal infernos. With electricity reaching the remotest corners of our country and connecting most homes in urban centers-we are bringing fire to the core of the homes.

Despite all these facts, for my cousins the politicians - moreso those who sit on the left-hand side of the speaker, the narrative is that there is somebody who is intentionally torching peoples’ properties-this is cheap talk for lack of a better phrase.

We must get to grips with these infernos. The Police should do its work to ensure that conclusive causes of fire outbreaks are arrived at in time to quell these conspiracy theories that we increasingly see being weaponized to cause political excitement.

I know for sure that the fire problem is bigger than the current police firefighting capacity –but given the resources at the police disposal, I think the Police have tried their best.

There was a time in Uganda when we had only about two ramshackled fire engines embarrassingly parked at the dilapidated fire station near the clock tower. These fire engines always had no fuel to make any reasonable response.

Today we see a number of fire engines, though still inadequate, throughout the country and fire drills in public places are conducted regularly. Let us continue building our firefighting capacity right from our homes to public places.

The first line of defence for a fire outbreak is the preparedness at the source of the fire: Homes, factories, schools, vehicles etc. When fire breaks out, we should at least be able to save as many lives as possible and this is a function of preparedness at the source of the fire. The police can respond, but in most cases the actions we take individually and at institutional level in the first few minutes of a fire break out make a more meaningful difference.

Blaming the police, and sometimes stoning the fire engines that come for rescue, is a no brainer. We should continue to sensitize our people right from childhood about the dangers of fire and how to fight it in case it gets out of control.

The design of school dormitories, as a matter of regulatory imperative, should be designed in such a way to allow for easy evacuation of students. Why should dormitories have outside locks that can easily be used to lock students inside the dormitory? Burglar proofing in dormitories should be avoided as much as possible on top of sensitizing students through rigorous fire drills once every term. We shall continue to live with fire and fire outbreaks shall never be stopped-it is therefore upon all of us to prepare for the inevitable and save as many lives as we can.