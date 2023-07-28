First curb fraud before taxing mobile money

After I lost the Bunya East parliamentary seat in 2021, I ventured into the mobile money and agent banking business.

It is not a business that you can expect to get money that can run campaigns. But it can save you from the related problems of idleness at home. For the mobile money business, you just need to register as a company or individual and apply for an agent line. Because of bureaucracy in the telecommunication companies and sometimes the lack of information, you end up being fleeced by someone to get you a line.

Sometime back, agent lines were free until recently. But you would pay in the range of Shs500,000 to Shs1,000,000 for an agent line. So you must register the line in your name and by yourself.

There are so many ways mobile money agents are defrauded. For instance, bafere [fraudsters] hoodwink your staff, present fake notes or connive with staff.

A mufere [fraudster] will first give you genuine currency notes, after counting and you want to start registering the number and send, he will change his mind. He, because they are always men. That he has forgotten may be one digit in the number, he asks for his money back, he puts it in his pocket and after he has left for just 15 seconds, he will come back and give you back the money.

Because he had already captured your trust, you may not count again, you just send and you will realise after some time that it was fake money. He will put only one genuine note on top. This mufere would have already opened up a case at the police for the “loss” of his line. So if you do the tracking, an expensive process also on its own, and you succeed in getting him, in court you will not succeed as he already has the reported police case of loss of his line.

Operating an agent banking sounds like a very lucrative business before you dive in. Their machines range from Shs1.2m to Shs2.5m. You use your own capital, and your own staff, you must have security, rent, cameras, bill counting and counterfeit detecting machines, burglars, and other risks. In the end, a bank will give you a commission ranging from Shs15, 000 to Shs80, 000 per month depending on where you are operating from and the size of the business.

Then there are challenges of network instability where you may spend 4 days without working, a customer comes and the network hangs in the middle of the transaction, it is common for someone to make a withdrawal, you handover money and your terminal takes two or more days for you to get back that money on your terminal or machine. Meaning that if someone withdrew Shs3m, and yet that is the only capital you have, you will have to just sit for those days waiting for the resend of that money.

The telecom companies do not lose at any stage, the banks do not lose at any stage and neither does the government, which is taking the 10 percent, lose any revenue.

I am, therefore, concerned that mobile money and agent banking businesspeople will lose more money, with the implementation of the 10 percent withholding tax on their commission. The tax took effect on July 1.

The industry is bleeding with daily attacks, daily thefts, daily deaths, and daily closure of businesses. Demanding a 10 percent tax in such a situation is being insensitive to the people in that business.



A transaction has to be known by two people or two machines. One will be having the operating phone and one will receive a one-time password (OTP) on another machine. With this system, the bafere who raid mobile money kiosks and shops and run away with the phones because they know your pin or can crack it, and within three minutes would have taken off the money will not happen again.

Let companies and banks make it difficult for someone to just take money from their system easily. And before the government goes ahead to tax this business, the above issues should be handled.

Feed the cow, then milk it.