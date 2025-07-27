Flashback: When Gen Sejusa was a madman and ‘Muhoozi Project’ a myth

Paranoid! Madman! Conspiracy theorist! And you felt Ugandans were even being modest and polite regarding what they felt about Gen David Sejusa, whose name means ‘I don’t regret’.

That was in May 2013, when a leaked letter that he authored claimed there was such a thing as “The Muhoozi Project” – alleging that then Brig Muhoozi Kainerugaba was being groomed to succeed his father, President Museveni.

Gen Sejusa seemed alarmed about the destiny of the country, as he forecasted Uganda’s horror drift toward a dynastic and authoritarian prototype. Some elucidation here. Anyone who has studied the history of North Korea (ironically trading as ‘The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’) will assure you that dynastic regimes are bad for democracy, good governance, human rights, and rule of law.

And they certainly make for bad economics and people’s welfare, because in the end, you get a population intimidated, impoverished, and immobilised.

North Korea is essentially a prison state; no exaggeration – it’s the world’s largest prison, a nationwide penal colony. Nobody who truly loves their country would wish to have it descend into the abyss of dynastic authoritarianism.

When Daily Monitor published the Sejusa letter in early May 2013, the backlash was immediate and devastating: security forces raided the paper’s head office, ransacked it, carried away computers, and closed it for nearly a fortnight. The journalists were interrogated and intimidated; and the aberrant General fled to exile in the United Kingdom, where he spent several years.

Some people felt the paper deserved that punishment for publishing lies and far-fetched theories. It didn’t help matters at the time that the man we in the media fondly referred to as “Tinye” (short for his former name Tinyefuza, which also means ‘I don’t regret’) was and still is an independent-minded crazy cat sort in old English speak; a rebel by nature who doesn’t particularly take kindly to being bossed around.

People conveniently overlooked the fact that Tinye, his crazy cat credentials aside, is a very intelligent man; in fact, a qualified lawyer with a master's degree to his name.

Fast forward to June 8, 2025, at Kyazanga in Greater Masaka area: at a public rally attended by the President and members of both the Cabinet and Parliament, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among proclaimed the now popular political doctrine of father (Mr Museveni), son (Gen Muhoozi), and holy spirit (people) – a political trinity. And the thousands of people in attendance cheered wildly.

And while the video footage of the Speaker proclaiming her loyalty went viral, she wasn’t actually saying anything new - the political trinity doctrine has been going around for the last few years.

Celebrated Sunday Monitor columnist Allan Tacca recently suggested the third person of this political trinity, in actual sense, is the President’s brother, Gen Salim Saleh. I agree, because anyone who understands current political dynamics in Uganda knows these three are the ones who make things happen – the citizenry is not anywhere in the political equation.

Few people who are watching all this even care to remember what Gen Sejusa said 12 years ago. But, where once silence reigned, terms like “Muhoozi Project” are now mainstream (look at the political trinity narrative and the Patriotic League of Uganda) —all signalling that power dynamics have shifted decisively. Problem is, Ugandans tend to forget very quickly; that’s why they’re easy to manipulate...and rule forever.

Either that, or they have endless trouble dealing with uncomfortable truths and, therefore, prefer to sweep stuff under the carpet. I think the nation owes Gen Sejusa an apology! His foresight has transformed him from a vilified insider to a figure of prophetic warning—his testimony aligns uncannily with current power shifts in Uganda. What was once ridiculed as wild conspiracy theories is today widely seen as a prophetic indictment.

Since its founding, North Korea has moved from father Kim Il-sung (1948 – 1994) to son Kim Jong-il (1994 – 2011) and to grandson Kim Jong-un, who has ruled since 2011.

Each succeeding regime has been more authoritarian than the previous one, and economic hardships have increased in a country effectively and perpetually under lockdown.

This is precisely where Uganda could be headed. Sounds crazy? Well, Gen Sejusa did sound crazy, 12 years ago. Hindsight proves that in times like these, ‘crazy’ is often enlightened...which is why Gen Sejusa doesn’t regret.

Mr Gawaya Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda.