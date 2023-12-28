Food and Agricultural Authority: One overlap too many

This is one too many. Agriculture, as a sector, has enough specialised organisations. We don’t need another one. It will lead to multiple overlaps, opaque mandates and conflicting interests…. because any organisation can claim to be food-related’…

Disrupting his focus on countering Eacop sabotage, Mzee is rattled by the latest development trending in the media, namely the proposed creation of the Uganda Food and Agricultural Authority.

This is unnecessary from all angles. What we need, he argues, is a split of the ministry along its two main divisions, namely livestock and fisheries (as a full autonomous ministry) and agronomy and crop production as another autonomous ministry.

Renamed Ministry of Crop Production, its mandate should focus and deepen matters crop production. With the ever-deteriorating soil fertility, we need more focus onto agronomy than has been the case. Agronomists should form part of the extension staff at the sub-county level, with their specific key result area being soil fertility management.

The existing organisations are doing a great job in their respective areas of specialisation: National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) being the vanguard for general agricultural research in its various sub-sectors; National Coffee Research Institute-NACORI is doing wonders and miracles in coffee research; Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) spearheading coffee development along the entire value chain; Cotton Development Organisation (CDO) taking the lead in the cotton sector; Uganda Tea Development Authority (UTDA) charged with the tea sub-sector; Dairy Development Authority successfully steering the dairy sector, what exactly will be the mandate of the proposed Food and Agricultural Authority? What is defined as ‘food’ in the authority’s name? Is it food crops grown for consumption? Is it food already harvested? Is it food under storage? Is it food under processing? Is it food at culinary stage? Is milk and its derivatives? Is it meat and its derivatives? Is it poultry products? What is food here?

It raises more questions than answers. The restructuring we need in the domain of food loops in the pharmaceutical sector and the general standards agency, UNBS. This should see the creation of a Foods and Beverages Authority (FBA), with the current National Drug Authority (NDA) restructured into Drugs and Poisons Authority (DPA).

FBA will have a wide and deep mandate of regulating and assuring food quantity, quality, safety, nutritional essentials, aesthetic and gastronomic aspects, along the value chain. Another area with opaque regulation is the nutraceutical sector, commonly called food supplements. These are currently regulated by UNBS, yet they have aspects of nutrition and medicine. A specialised FBA will have a mandate wide enough to cover food supplements as well. And we lose billions importing these micronutrients otherwise obtainable from our natural organic foods here.

As for a specialised animal and fisheries ministry, we are doing poorly in areas of white meat and small ruminants. What would it take for example to have a replica of Kenya’s Rabbit Research Centre Ngong? How about Kenya Meat Commission? What would it take to tin beef, goat, chicken, fish? How about processing and packaging of powder eggs? This is where the future of our agro-industrialisation lies. And no innovation nor invention needed here. Mature technologies abound to do this. Why are we not focusing on such mundane but transformative matters? Insatiable demand exists in schools, universities, armed forces, domestic consumption, relief feeding.

Mzee threw these random questions at us, heaving into those strange moods of his whenever he discusses matters development in East Africa and Africa. He had earlier looked puzzled as we read a recent advert by government seeking private management of a state factory in Soroti. An agri-processing facility under Uganda Development Corporation, the advertisement for its privatisation was run by the Ministry of Local Government.