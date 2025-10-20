Football, feminism, and persistence of patriarchy

On October 11, Stamford Bridge hosted what should have been a celebration of nostalgia and charity: the Chelsea versus Liverpool legends match, organised to raise funds for the Chelsea Foundation’s community work.

The crowd came for the familiar faces: John Terry, Claude Makélélé, John Obi Mikel, and even Diego Costa’s trademark mischief. But the quiet story of that evening belonged to two players who, for many, symbolised more than the sport itself: Chelsea Women’s legends Gemma Davison and Katie Chapman.

When the pair came off the bench to join their male counterparts, the moment was small but significant: a gesture of inclusivity in a game long defined by its gendered walls. Yet, just two days later, that gesture was met with derision in Chelsea FC’s Facebook comments. Among the hundreds of supportive replies were two that cut deep: “Who left the kitchen door open?

Did these ladies play? And if yes, why?” On the surface, it might seem trivial. The kind of online trolling that thrives in football comment sections. But dismissing such remarks as “banter” is precisely how everyday sexism survives. These words echo a much older script: that a woman’s rightful space is domestic, not athletic; that the kitchen, not the pitch, defines her domain.

It is the same patriarchal logic that has long policed who gets to play, coach, or lead in sport. Chelsea’s decision to include Davison and Chapman was, undeniably, symbolic, but symbols matter. They communicate possibility. Yet symbolism without structure risks slipping into tokenism: gestures that project progress while the real architecture of inequality remains untouched.

Football institutions, like many workplaces, often rely on such performative inclusion; photo opportunities that check the “diversity” box without redistributing real power. If the sport were genuinely egalitarian, women would not have to “break barriers” to appear on the same turf as men. They would be there because merit, not gender, was the measure. The irony is that women’s English football has never lacked talent.

Names like Sam Kerr, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, Alessia Russo, Mary Earps, and Guro Reiten, among others, have proven that excellence knows no gender. What persists instead is structural exclusion, where leagues, sponsorship deals, and broadcasting hierarchies still privilege men.

The “kitchen door” remark is not simply misogyny in isolation. It is a symptom of masculine fragility. Critical gender scholars call it the defence of hegemonic masculinity; the idea that manhood is tied to dominance, control, and the exclusion of women from spaces of prestige. Men who mock inclusivity in football often imagine they are defending tradition. In truth, they are defending anxiety: a fear that sharing space will somehow diminish them. Patriarchy sells men a dangerous myth that equality is emasculation, that power must be hoarded, not shared.

Yet, as critical masculinities research shows, this “power” is a burden too. It traps men in roles of providers, performers, and protectors, cutting them off from empathy and shared humanity. If football is ever to reflect real equality, men must see inclusion not as a threat but as liberation from rigid roles and zero-sum thinking.

A level playing field benefits everyone. To be fair, Chelsea’s gesture, however small, deserves recognition. Progress is never linear; it comes in steps, not leaps. But football must go beyond gestures. Equality cannot be reduced to cameo appearances or photo ops. It must be embedded in budgets, leadership structures, and fan culture. That means ensuring equal pay in professional leagues, increasing visibility in media coverage, and promoting educational programs that dismantle sexist fan attitudes.

When someone asks, “Who left the kitchen door open?” the better question is: Why was it ever closed? Women have always belonged on the pitch: not as guests, not as exceptions, but as equals. The sooner we stop framing inclusion as intrusion, the sooner football will start resembling the humanity it claims to inspire.