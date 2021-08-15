For these three heroes, we do not have ifs and buts — and that’s great

By Musaazi Namiti More by this Author

They arrived back home to a heroes’ welcome after what is arguably Uganda’s most impressive performance at the Olympics.

With two gold medals, a silver and a bronze, the athletes have given our country athletic excellence that we should all be fiercely proud of. It is the country’s biggest Olympic haul ever, even though it pales into insignificance when compared to what the United States, China and Japan have managed to achieve.

The cynosure of all eyes is 22-year-old policewoman Peruth Chemutai. She did not only enrich our Olympics history but also earned her place in the history books as the first Ugandan woman to win gold, having excelled in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase on day 12 of the Tokyo Games.

Another athlete and policeman, Joshua Cheptegei, 24, bagged gold for Uganda in the men’s 5,000m final, after a silver in the 10,000m. Bronze came from Jacob Kiplimo, 20, for his efforts in the 10,000m race.

These athletes, true heroes in the eyes of many Ugandans, have done Uganda more than proud, and there is something truly remarkable that sets them apart from the heroes we remember and celebrate on June 9.

The June heroes have been foisted on Ugandans, in a manner of speaking. They mean different things to different Ugandans.

Heroes Day itself is questionable. It was given to us by men who launched an armed rebellion (more than three decades ago) ostensibly to liberate Uganda but have since personalised our country and enriched themselves at the expense of millions of Ugandans.

Events that we have witnessed over the decades strongly suggest that we were massively duped as a country. The deaths and heaps of skulls in Luweero for which the heroes are remembered would never be part of Uganda’s history if President Museveni had not fought a guerrilla war from which Uganda gained absolutely nothing. If the war had not been fought, Uganda would still be just as it is today.

Liberation was a sham. In the so-called liberated Uganda, the likelihood of getting in serious trouble, even dying, just for being a political opponent is as real as it is in North Korea.

It has been abundantly clear for years now that Mr Museveni, who led the five-year military campaign, was interested in power and being President. We know because we have clear evidence that he has been President for 35 years.

The elections that return him to power are not only disputed, but they are also preceded and (sometimes) followed by deadly violence.

So you ask me: “Who are the heroes in Uganda?” Without the slightest hesitation, I will say: “The Olympians that have brought us medals.”

For these athletes, there is nothing like resorting to violence or rigging in order to win. The athletes do not know anyone at the Olympics. The athletes are not friends of those organising the Games. They cannot cut corners. There are no favours, and there is no nepotism, at the Olympics.

We do not have ifs and buts for our athletes’ success, which we have for the success of many Ugandans. No one will say, for example, “but Mr Cheptegei won gold because he is related to the International Olympic Committee president”.

In a country where true excellence is rare, where Uneb routinely withholds national exam results because of cheating and where some female students at universities get good grades by sleeping with lecturers, the sporting excellence of these three Ugandans is highly commendable.

Bravo Peruth, Joshua and Jacob!

