Today’s foreign-motivated agenda of Africa’s democratization is similar to past colonization

A common creed of rationalization that graced the colonization of Africa was that the colonizer was extending a favor of civilizing a dark continent. This is besides the fact that in some instances, there was a competition between the colonizing nations for control of African territory, in a fashion that would imply that the colonizers envisaged a prize in the opportunity to civilize the continent. It is also even though in some cases, this civilization was extended to African communities by military force. It would thus also imply that colonizers were ready to go to a great extent to do good to African communities, even if it took exposing their forces and other resources to harm and also devastating some of the African communities. Let me cite a peculiar case of a colonizer’s display of passion towards civilizing one of the communities in the northern part of present-day Uganda at the turn of the last century.

“In Madi villages, the natives neither brought their complaints to the British officers for settlement, which would have been an indication that they had been reconciled to British presence nor did they give battle; they simply melted away when the troops appeared. It was then found necessary to attack them at night with maxim gunfire and noisy rockets, largely for the effect of the noise, and these attacks had a demoralizing and softening effect.” This is one of the narratives given by a Ugandan historian, Prof. Samwiri Rubaraza Karugire in his book entitled A Political History of Uganda. Tales of the work of the civilizing forces on the Uganda’s Kingdom of Bunyoro need no retelling. The Ugandan story is also nothing in comparison to the show of force that marked the entry of colonial powers into other places such as Southern Africa.

Therefore, while western modeled education, improved farming tools and other privileges of an advanced industrial western world found their way into African communities along with colonialism, civilizing Africa could hardly have been the driving force behind the colonizer. A French Colonial Secretary of State, Albert Sarraut, put it more candidly in 1923 thus: “What is the use of painting the truth? At the start, colonization was not an act of civilization, nor was it a desire to civilize. It was an act of force motivated by interests.”

Needless to say, some European men and women made great personal sacrifices in positively impacting African society, and did not display other motives apart from serving communities where they went. Some of them were religious missionaries, educators, and medical personnel. However, there is a lot in history to disabuse believers in the theory of civilization as having been the driving force of colonialist influence in Africa. Some of the history reveals painful experiences, and highlighting such is not the purpose of this commentary.





The intention here is to point the reader to what lessons can be picked from the history of colonization of Africa and relate them to today’s situation. I admit that there is a lot that goes on in global politics that I do not know. However, one of the avenues left to exercise coercion by the new world on African affairs is the claim of interest by foreigners in the good governance, or more specifically democracy and its wider accessories in African states. It is common that when African nations experience contentious issues, foreign nations do not hold back from issuing veiled threats against sitting African governments. This is done through their embassies on African soil as well as their personnel assigned to “oversee” African affairs. On the surface, these threats are issued in the interest of Africa – to cultivate good governance and democracy on the continent. Things can get very passionate indeed and escalate to levels as was witnessed in Libya ten years ago. There is no limit to how far the democratizing forces are willing to go to ensure the “good” of Africa. As it was in the days of colonization, so it is today. African communities must be democratized by all means, including military force where need be. This has been the case since sixty years ago, for as soon as African nations began to acquire independence, the gospel of democracy started to be promoted and used as a basis for toppling African governments and in some instances, murder of African leaders.

And while it may be argued that many of the present-day skirmishes experienced on the continent in the name of aspiring for democracy are carried out by Africans themselves, it is good to remember that even colonization was achieved with the help of Africans. In the case of Uganda, as an example, the military subjugation of native communities by the colonizer was largely achieved with the assistance of African fighters; Sudanese, and some natives.