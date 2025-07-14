Forensics in justice system only serves donor interests

About two years ago, the Ministry of Health cleared the Uganda Police Forensic Laboratory at the Naguru Police Headquarters, to continue its vital role in providing Forensic DNA testing services for evidential purposes in criminal proceedings. In another significant development for wildlife conservation, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) inaugurated its own DNA laboratory in 2022.

The establishment of this laboratory is a crucial step in the fight against poaching and trafficking of endangered species. For some time now, an EU-funded initiative has aimed to combat deforestation and forest degradation in Uganda through the enhancement of the criminal justice system. In this context, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is actively assisting national authorities to bolster their timber forensics capabilities.

One of the most pressing challenges in integrating forensic science into our criminal prosecutions lies in the inadequate funding for essential processes. Without sufficient donor support, forensic services often fail to address the ordinary cases that contribute significantly to the overwhelming backlog in our court system.

Although salaries for high-ranking judicial officers have seen notable increases, the same cannot be said for forensic scientists. These professionals are tasked with conducting critical analyses such as toxicological reports, which are vital in assisting investigators at police stations. Their work is crucial for building cases with guidance from state attorneys and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Parliament Watch has highlighted that many forensic laboratories are severely understaffed, with a significant number of critical positions remaining vacant. For instance, the Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory (DGAL) was operating with only 65 employees in July 2022, out of a total of 124 authorised positions. This chronic understaffing is compounded by budgetary shortfalls, which hinder the laboratories' ability to procure the necessary equipment and supplies for thorough forensic analysis.

In particular, the funding allocated for DGAL’s wages fell drastically below the actual needs. Many laboratories are devoid of essential tools necessary for comprehensive forensic examinations. Compounded by delays in the maintenance and servicing of existing equipment, these issues hinder effective operations.

The absence of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) exacerbates the situation, forcing laboratories to resort to cumbersome manual processes for managing and tracking samples. This reliance results in inefficiencies, and increase likelihood of errors.

Additionally, persistent challenges in coordination between the Directorate of Forensic Services of the Uganda Police and the DGAL must be addressed if we are to enhance the efficacy of our forensic science capabilities. One area that the government isn't focusing on enough is the need for digital forensic labs. In the next five years, we will likely experience more crime in cyberspace than in other areas.

The recently established Computer Emergency Response Team within Nita-Uganda, as well as the Ministry of ICT, should be heeded by those in power to establish digital forensic labs. When it comes to digital forensics, academic qualifications and book theory can only take you so far. To truly learn, police needs people with hands-on experience with real tools.

A specialised lab with experienced experts is crucial for maintaining proper chain of custody and securing equipment. It’s essential to have a safe to store evidence and processing tools. For a basic setup, these labs will need a designated machine for forensics, potentially using virtual machines to save costs. Open source and purchased software are essential, along with write blockers for computers, and for phones, a Faraday cage.

The writer, Samuel Obedgiu, is a biotechnologist and geopolitician